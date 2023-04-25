EURUSD back below 1.1000, tests through wedge support

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 4:19 PM
8 views
Downtrend arrow
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

EUR/USD Talking Points:

  • The EUR/USD pair has fallen back-below the 1.1000 level as USD strength re-appeared.
  • The US Dollar is working on both an outside day and a bullish engulf on the daily DXY bar, indicating a strong response to support that keeps the door open for the longer-term double bottom formation looked at on Friday.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

EUR/USD put in a sizable drop during Tuesday trade after another topside test above the 1.1000 handle. The pair made a fast approach at the yearly high that was set two weeks ago at 1.1076, but after falling nine pips short, EUR/USD pulled back by a little more than 100 pips until running into support 1.0966.

At this point, EUR/USD has already posted an outside day on the daily bar, which indicates a full breach of both the high and the low of the prior day. This isn’t quite the same as a bearish engulf, but does have similar hues, and is often be approached with a similar aim of continuation of that momentum. In the current setup in EUR/USD, this highlights deeper support potential at the 1.0943 Fibonacci level that was in-play as support last week.

 

EUR/USD Daily Chart

eurusd daily chart 42523Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Rising Wedge

 

EUR/USD set its current three-month-low in mid-March, just above the Fibonacci level plotted at 1.0516. That led to a sharp incline that’s begun to slow over the past two weeks as the longer-term zone of resistance around 1.1000 came into play. This allowed for the build of a rising wedge pattern, which is often approached with aim of bearish reversals. This could further strengthen the case for reversal potential in EUR/USD but, again, it highlights the importance of support structure around the 1.0943 and 1.0909 levels.

 

EUR/USD Eight-Hour Price Chart

eurusd 8 hour price chart 42523Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Shorter-Term

 

At this point, EUR/USD lows are holding around the Monday low at 1.0966 and this highlights short-term resistance potential at the 1.1000 handle. And above that there’s Fibonacci levels at 1.1033 and 1.1076 that could also function as resistance, the latter of which is currently marking the yearly high in the pair.

On the support side of EUR/USD, the Fibonacci level at 1.0943 is nearby and the prior swing-low at 1.0909 that had come into play after the pullback from yearly highs comes into the picture after that. If support quickly shows up, then 1.0943 and 1.0966 can come back as near-term resistance potential for bearish continuation scenarios, with follow-through support around the 1.0831 swing low.

 

EUR/USD Two-Hour Price Chart

eurusd two hour chart 42523Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Euro EUR/USD EUR USD James Stanley

Latest market news

Indices dip on recession fears, Gold rallies
Today 05:43 PM
Dollar outlook still bearish: Technical Tuesday
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CAD rallies ahead of US GDP report with March high on horizon
Today 04:12 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
Today 02:36 PM
Australian Dollar short-term outlook: AUD/USD bears emerge
Today 02:27 PM
S&P500 forecast: Stocks fall ahead of earnings from Microsoft & Alphabet
Today 01:12 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD Key Resistance Test: Fed v/s ECB
By:
James Stanley
April 20, 2023 08:17 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD Hold Near Resistance Ahead of Euro, UK inflation
    By:
    James Stanley
    April 18, 2023 09:18 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Euro short-term outlook: EUR/USD trend correction on the horizon
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      April 14, 2023 03:43 PM
        European Central Bank
        Euro price outlook: EUR/USD pulls back from resistance, U.S. CPI on deck
        By:
        James Stanley
        April 10, 2023 03:01 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.