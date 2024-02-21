FTSE analysis: Disparity between UK and European stocks grows larger

HSBC and Glencore shares drop on disappointing earnings, although the overall positive appetite for global stocks and China’s latest efforts to shore up its stock market keeps the FTSE’s downside limited, as attention turns to the upcoming earnings results from Nvidia after the close.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 21, 2024 8:00 AM
Market trader analysing data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • FTSE analysis: HSBC, Glencore hurt by disappointing earnings
  • China’s latest efforts to shore up stock market keeps FTSE’s downside limited
  • Attention will turn to the upcoming earnings results from Nvidia

 

The FTSE was once again among the laggards in the first half of Wednesday’s session, hurt by weaker earnings. Europe’s other indices were mostly positive as Carrefour rallied to lift the French CAC to a new high. Meanwhile, US index futures were a touch lower ahead of minutes from the last Federal Reserve last policy meeting, as well as the much-anticipated earnings from Nvidia.

 

FTSE analysis: HSBC, Glencore hurt by disappointing earnings

 

In the UK, sentiment was hurt following disappointing earnings from some of the major companies listed in London. Shares in HSBC dropped over 7.5% after announcing an 80% decline in fourth-quarter profit. Subpar earnings from Glencore, a commodities trader, and Rio Tinto, the world's largest iron ore miner, exerted downward pressure on the basic resources sector, causing it to plummet to a four-month low. Not all of Europe’s earnings were bad, however. Among them was Carrefour, which saw its shares rise after the French grocer revealed plans for a share buyback, despite disappointing quarterly sales.

 

China’s efforts keep downside limited

 

The losses were limited for the FTSE, however, with investors keeping an eye on the rebounding Chinese markets. Stocks rose in China overnight, following policymakers' lates efforts to bolster investor confidence. China has implemented a ban preventing major institutional investors from decreasing their equity holdings at the beginning and end of each trading day, marking one of the government's most assertive effort yet to support the nation's heavily-underperforming stock market.

 

Attention will turn to the upcoming earnings results from Nvidia

 

It is after all, “the most important stock on earth,” according to Goldman Sachs. Nvidia will publish its results after the close of Wall Street today, and the numbers could have major repercussions for US indices and the tech sector in general. Nvidia has been the central player in the artificial intelligence surge. So, it has the potential to significantly impact markets due to its substantial weighting in equity indices. After all, it has accounted for one-third of the Nasdaq 100 Index's gains this year and is also viewed as an indicator of the global economy's well-being.

 

Here's our Nvidia earnings preview, written by my colleague Matt Weller, containing everything you need to know.

 

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

FTSE analysis: Technical levels to watch

ftse analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

Today’s latest selling means the large side-ways price action on the FTSE continues for yet another day, further extending the disparity between it and mainland European indices. That said, the UK index has consistently found buyers on the dips and has made progressively higher highs in the process. The most recent high was formed in December at just under 7770. This is now the next target for the bulls. Above here, the all-time high of 8046 what was hit last February will be the subsequent objective.

 

On the downside, the first line of support was being tested at the time of writing at 7650. Below this level, we have the shaded blue area on the chart starting from 7585. Finally, this month’s low at 7463 would be the last key level that needs to hold. A potential break below that level would probably invalidate this moderately bullish technical outlook on the FTSE.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: FTSE UK 100 UK 100 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Today 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Today 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Today 12:00 PM
USD/JPY, gold, S&P 500 analysis: How markets have traded around Fed decisions
Today 06:28 AM
NZD/USD: Rebound Hopes Rise but Fed Rate Path Remains Key
Yesterday 11:39 PM
Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
Yesterday 09:52 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

germany_03
DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 10, 2024 09:28 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 14, 2024 09:29 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 13, 2024 09:11 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 4, 2024 11:44 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.