GBP/USD: sticky situation for longs should UK wages growth undershoot

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 8:25 PM
0 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Sticky wages growth is one of the few positives for the British pound right now, keeping the Bank of England (BOE) sufficiently concerned enough to contemplate continuing hiking rates given the strong linkages with services inflation.

UK wages data key for near-term GBP/USD moves.

With an update on the wages front arriving later Tuesday with employment data for July, it’s an opportune time to look at recent wage trends, especially with GBP/USD sitting at an interesting juncture on the charts.

A month ago in June, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported wages ex bonuses soared 7.8% from a year earlier, the highest level ever reported dating back to when the series was first published in 2001. The increase exceeded the 7.4% increase expected and came despite a surprise rise in the UK unemployment rate to 4.2% as the employed labour force shrunk by 109,000 in the preceding three-month period.

Looking ahead to later today, momentum in wages is tipped to moderate with economists forecasting an increase of 7.6% over the year with unemployment ticking up by a further tenth to 4.3%. Adding to the importance of the data, markets will also receive speeches from BOE monetary policy committee (MPC) members Catherine Mann and Chief Economist Huw Pill, providing a real-time assessment that may alter the view from economists and markets that the BoE will hike its bank rate later this month to 5.5%.

Data weakness may prompt accelerated GBP/USD selloff

With financial markets putting the odds of another increase at around 80%, any new information that suggests wages growth and labour demand is cooling faster than anticipated could place the British pound under renewed selling pressure.

On the daily, GBP/USD remains comfortably in the downtrend it’s been in since July. However, sitting just above its 200-day simple moving average at 1.2430, and having bounced off a long-running support and resistance line at 1.2460, a downside break of this zone could lead to an acceleration of the current downtrend, paving the way for an eventual push back to 1.2300, the 50% retracement of the June 2021 to October 2022 high-low. RSI and MACD are also no impediment to the possibility of further downside.

If the UK data comes out stronger it could bring the top of the trend channel into play, especially if US dollar weakness seen on Monday extends into another session. If that eventuates, it may provide an opportunity to position for a trend change but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

GBP Sept 12

Source: Trading View

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: GBP USD FX UK BOE

Latest market news

AUD/USD, ASX 200 lift themselves from key lows: Asian Open – 12/09/2023
Yesterday 10:28 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD Pulls Back from Key Resistance
Yesterday 07:40 PM
USDBRL expected to reflect inflation in Brazil and the US, ECB decision and Chinese data
Yesterday 06:25 PM
Nasdaq, S&P rally, Oil prices maintain highs
Yesterday 06:15 PM
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Primed for ECB Day
Yesterday 05:54 PM
USD Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500, Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
September 8, 2023 07:35 AM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Head-and-Shoulders Pattern Unfolds
    By:
    David Song
    September 7, 2023 06:32 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD forecast: Pair rises but lacks conviction
      By:
      September 4, 2023 01:23 PM
        interest_rates_09
        USD, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 04/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 4, 2023 02:03 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.