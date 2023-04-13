GBP/USD analysis: British Pound climb sends cable to 10 month high - what's next?

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 3:38 PM
51 views
Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

British Pound, GBP Talking Points:

  • The GBP/USD pair broke out to a fresh 10-month high this morning, continuing a topside break from a bull flag formation.
  • Next week sees UK data come in the spotlight, with the release of employment numbers next Tuesday and then CPI on Wednesday, with expectation for headline CPI to print at 9.9% after last month’s 10.4% read.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

GBP/USD is breaking out up to a fresh 10-month high today, trading above a bull flag formation that had built along the way.

Last week saw GBP/USD touch the 1.2500 level for the first time since the pair fell-below in June of last year. Of course, a few months later, GBP/USD put in that collapse-like move after the unveil of the UK budget, which led to a strong pullback in Q4 that largely remained in a range-bound state through much of Q1.

 

GBP/USD Daily Chart

gbpusd daily chart 41323 

Chart prepared by James Stanley, GBP/USD on Tradingview

 

The top-end of that range was around 1.2444, which had come into play twice ahead of last week’s test: In December and then again in January.  Last week’s initial test above that price, with eventually pushed up to 1.2500, was met with pullback down to the 1.2362 level which as looked at in this week’s US Dollar Price Action Setups. But bears couldn’t break much fresh ground below that price with the Monday low coming in at 1.2344 – and that’s when bulls came into the matter with a newfound sense of aggression.

That low on Monday helped to establish the support side of a bearish channel, which when matched with the prior bullish trend made for a bull flag formation.

 

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

gbpusd four hour 41323 

Chart prepared by James Stanley, GBP/USD on Tradingview

 

GBP/USD Bullish Breakout

 

After the Monday low price quickly pushed up for a resistance test on Tuesday, as the topside of the channel was confluent with the familiar 1.2444 level at the time. That held the highs into Wednesday trade, after which another falling CPI data print out of the U.S. helped to prod USD weakness and GBP/USD strength, which led to a strong push of continuation that’s held through this morning’s trade to allow for fresh 10-month highs to come into the picture.

From shorter-term charts, there’s even been a show of support at that 1.2500 spot, which as of this writing, has held the lows; but it does bring to question continuation potential after a really strong move had already developed this week.

 

GBP/USD Two-Hour Price Chart

gbpusd two hour chart 41323 b 

Chart prepared by James Stanley, GBP/USD on Tradingview

 

GBP/USD Moving Forward

 

The big question behind continuation scenarios in the GBP/USD breakout is whether the US Dollar can churn down to a fresh low in DXY, and how next week’s data rolls out for the UK. While this morning’s PPI report showed continued softening in inflationary pressure in the US, echoing the headline CPI read from yesterday, UK inflation is in a far different place at the moment after last month’s 10.4% read for headline CPI. While the current CPI high for this cycle was at 11.1% in November, the fact that this data point increased last month after a brief fall below 10% is at least somewhat discouraging for the Bank of England as their fight with inflation still has a way to go.

For bullish trend strategies, the 1.2500 level sticks out but the fact that it’s already been tested for support today should be considered. Below that, 1.2470 is of interest for possible support, after which the familiar 1.2444 level comes back into the equation. This was a big area of long-term resistance that started to show as short-term support last week. But since the recent breakout there hasn’t been a support test there. After that level, it’s the 1.2398 price, and a breach of that can begin to bring question to bullish continuation scenarios.

 

UK Headline CPI Since January 2021

uk headline cpi 41323 

Chart prepared by James Stanley

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Related tags: GBP GBP/USD GBP USD James Stanley

Latest market news

Indices up, Gold at 5-year high, encouraging inflation data
Yesterday 05:40 PM
US Dollar short-term outlook: USD collapses to yearly low- DXY levels
Yesterday 05:11 PM
Gold price outlook mired by RSI divergence
Yesterday 04:08 PM
Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks rise as jobless claims rise
Yesterday 01:06 PM
Gold, GBP/USD forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Research
GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 4, 2023 05:48 PM
    Research
    Powell puts a 50bps March hike firmly on the radar, GBP/USD tests 2023 lows
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 7, 2023 06:16 PM
      Research
      GBP/USD rallies to the mid-1.21s, despite big bets on a 6% Fed rate
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 9, 2023 04:07 PM
        Board of currencies
        How GDP affects forex trading
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        January 18, 2023 08:44 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.