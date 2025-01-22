Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break

Gold has been on a rapid recovery since the Q4 pullback and that move is now testing a level that bulls had difficulty sustaining above back in October.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 2:20 PM
gold_03
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Gold talking points:

  • It was last October that gold tried to continue the breakout beyond the 2750 level, and despite a few daily closes above that price, that’s where buyers started to lose the handle.
  • That then led to a strong retracement that ran for a couple of weeks through the Presidential election. But the response the mid-November low led to a higher-low in December and bulls have been pushing since the FOMC rate decision on the 18th of the month.
  • I look into gold during each weekly webinar, and you’re welcome to join the next one: Click here for registration information.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

Gold gained a little more than 40% from the February low up to the October high. But it was around that October high that the tone of the trend began to change, and around the U.S. Presidential election, attention shifted over to Bitcoin again and gold then spent most of the next two-and-a-half months digesting that 2024 rally.

But it was a week ago, around the U.S. CPI print, that bulls left behind the symmetrical triangle and that push has only continued since.

Today’s price action sees gold re-testing the 2750 psychological level, which was where bulls finally started to lose control of the trend last year.

 

Gold Weekly Price Chart

gold weekly 12225Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

The rally over the past month has been particularly strong, with a swing-low showing on the day of the FOMC rate decision last month, followed by the final test of 2600 on December 30th.

Since then, bulls have driven a sharper and sharper topside move and the challenge now would be trying to avoid chasing price after a near-parabolic-like run over the past few trading days.

 

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily 12225

Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold Shorter-Term

 

Given the continued stretch of higher-highs and lows, there’s a few different levels of note for higher-low support potential. Both 2721 and 2731 are of interest and that latter level is confluent with a bullish trendline around tomorrow afternoon, as projected from the four-hour chart below.

But – even if those can’t hold, there would still be a remaining bullish case on a deeper pullback to 2700 as that would still be above the 2688 swing-low from the Sunday open.

 

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

gold four hour 12225Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley Gold XAU/USD

Latest market news

US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
Today 06:29 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: The Yen Holds Ground as the BOJ Decision Approaches
Today 06:19 PM
EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October
Today 05:56 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
Today 02:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
Today 01:57 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USA flag
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 06:29 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    EUR/USD Pushes Above 50-Day SMA for First Time Since October
    By:
    David Song
    Today 05:56 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Today 02:11 PM
        multiple currencies
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 01:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.