Gold price vulnerable to persistent US inflation

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 2:35 PM
12 views
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook

The price of gold may stage further attempts to test the 2022 high ($2071) as it climbs to a fresh weekly high ($1984), but fresh data print coming out of the US may lead to a pullback in bullion as the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index is expected to show persistent inflation.

Gold price vulnerable to persistent US inflation

Recent developments in the price of gold raises the scope for a move towards the monthly high ($2010) as it clears the range bound price action from earlier this week, and the precious metal may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($1892) as the Federal Reserve appears to be on track to switch gears.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. Register Here

 US Economic Calendar 03302023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

However, the update to the US PCE, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, may produce headwinds for bullion as the core rate is expected to hold steady at 4.7% per annum in February. Signs of sticky price growth may push the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to pursue a more restrictive policy as inflation remains well above the central bank’s 2% target, and Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may deliver another 25bp rate hike at the next interest rate decision on May 3 especially as ‘economic indicators have generally come in stronger than expected.’

Until then, developments coming out of the US may sway the price of gold as the FOMC anticipates that ‘some additional policy firming may be appropriate,’ but speculation for a looming change in regime may keep the precious metal afloat as the Fed appears to be at or nearing the end of its hiking-cycle.

With that said, stickiness in the core US PCE may drag on the price of gold as it puts pressure on the Fed to implement higher interest rates, but the precious metal may stage further attempts to test the 2022 high ($2071) as it bounces back ahead of last week’s low ($1934).

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Daily

 Gold Price Daily Chart 03302023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; Gold Price on TradingView

  • The price of gold is little changed from the start of the week as it bounces back ahead of last week’s low ($1934), and the precious metal may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($1892) as it clears the range bound price action carried over from last week.
  • The move above the $1973 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to $1977 (50% Fibonacci extension) region raises the scope for run at the monthly high ($2010), with a break/close above the $2018 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to $2020 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) area opening up the 2022 high ($2071).
  • However, failure to clear the monthly high ($2010) may lead to a larger pullback in the price of gold, with a move below the $1928 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to $1937 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) region opening up the $1886 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to $1987 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) area.

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: Gold David Song

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
Today 07:32 PM
Lithium price slides on supply and demand concerns
Today 07:07 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Nearing a Massive Zone of Resistance
Today 05:00 PM
Oil up again, Indices flat on rate uncertainty
Today 04:21 PM
British Pound technical forecast: GBP/USD rips into range resistance
Today 03:34 PM
Nasdaq enters a bull market: US Open
Today 12:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Two Trades to Watch: GBP/USD, Gold
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 23, 2023 08:26 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold price forecast: XAU/USD bulls go for 2k
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    March 22, 2023 08:05 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Gold price forecast: RSI sell signal emerges
      By:
      David Song
      March 21, 2023 03:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Banks plunge as concerns mount over financial crisis 2.0
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 15, 2023 11:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.