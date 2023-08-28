Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Remain on Intervention Watch

Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 10:19 AM
120 views
japan_07
Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research

Japanese Yen Takeaways

  • The Japanese yen continues to weaken amidst quiet trade to start the week – all eyes remain on potential intervention from Japanese authorities if it weakens further.
  • USD/JPY is consolidating just below its 2023 high near 146.60.
  • EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY pulled back last week, but remain in bullish medium-term structures.

Japanese Yen Fundamental Analysis

It’s been a quiet day in the forex market with the UK out on summer bank holiday, and with little on the economic calendar during the US session, we could see that quiet trade extend from here.

Taking a step back, USD/JPY remains one of the more interesting currency pairs at the moment. After rallying 200 pips in the last 48 hours of last week, the pair is once again probing its highest levels of the year. We’re already above the area where the BOJ intervened to try to strengthen the yen last year, though its worth noting that other crosses like EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY are trading notably lower than last week’s highs (see below for more).

As it stands, the weakness in the yen remains a dominant theme, and with broader equal- and trade-weighted indices of the currency’s value off their lows, yen bears may have an opportunity to extend that well-established trend further this week.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis USD/JPY Daily Chart

 japanese_yen_technical_analysis_usdjpy_daily_chart_08282023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As noted above, USD/JPY is probing its 2023 high above 146.60, a level that also marks the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the Q4 2022 drop. Bulls remain hesitant to push the pair above this key barrier given the lack of clear fundamental catalysts and risk of intervention, but if we do see a clean breakout this week, the pair could quickly test 148.00 before

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis EUR/JPY Daily Chart

 EURJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_2023_08_28

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to EUR/JPY, the technical picture is more muddled. The cross pulled back sharply from year-to-date highs near 160.00 through the middle of last week, and even after a late-week bounce, the pair remains more than 100 pips below last week’s high. Rates haven’t been higher in more than a decade, so if we do see a clean breakout, the a move up to the psychologically-significant 160 level could be next. Meanwhile, bulls may look to buy the pair on dips into the mid-150s, where the rising 50-day EMA has consistently provided support since the start of April.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis GBP/JPY Daily Chart

 GBPJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_2023_08_28

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Jumping across the English Channel, GBP/JPY’s chart looks like a mix of USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. The pair has pulled back from decade+ highs over the last week, but rates appear to be turning higher off previous-resistance-turned-support near 184.00, a clear bullish sign. As long as the pair remains above last week’s low, the path of least resistance remains to the topside for a potential retest of the 2023 high in the mid-186s or higher if this week’s key US data comes in stronger-than-expected.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY EUR/JPY GBP JPY Technical Analysis BoJ

Latest market news

USD/CAD Forecast: RSI Continues to Reflect Overbought Reading
Today 04:40 PM
Gold, AUD/USD, Dow Jones: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 28/08/2023
Today 02:07 AM
Hang Seng, China A50: bounce beckons on stamp duty cut
Today 01:32 AM
WTI crude oil, AUD/USD analysis: Asian Open – 28/08/2023
Yesterday 10:43 PM
PCE inflation, NFP and ISM manufacturing in focus: The Week Ahead – 25/08/2023
August 26, 2023 11:13 PM
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
August 25, 2023 08:27 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
By:
James Stanley
August 25, 2023 08:27 PM
    jackson_hole_01
    USD/JPY perks up, ASX 200 slides ahead of Jackson Hole: Asian Open – 25/08/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 24, 2023 10:42 PM
      japan_06
      USD/JPY: economic divergence to drive renewed downside?
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 24, 2023 12:14 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        August 23, 2023 07:42 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.