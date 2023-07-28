Japanese Yen Forecast: Post-BoJ Rebound Keeps USD/JPY Above July Low

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 2:21 PM
11 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY bounces back from a fresh weekly low (138.07) following the kneejerk reaction to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision, and the exchange rate may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (140.96) as it reverses ahead of the monthly low (137.24).

Japanese Yen Forecast: Post-BoJ Rebound Keeps USD/JPY Above July Low

USD/JPY halts a four-day selloff as the BoJ now plans to ‘conduct yield curve control with greater flexibility, regarding the upper and lower bounds of the range’ and it seems as though the central bank will retain the current course for monetary policy as Governor Kazuo Ueda and Co. pledge to ‘patiently continue with monetary easing while nimbly responding to developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

The varying approach between the BoJ and Federal Reserve may keep USD/JPY afloat as Chairman Jerome Powell warns that ‘the process of getting inflation back down to 2 percent has a long way to go,’ and developments coming out of the US may sway the exchange rate over the coming days as the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is anticipated to show another rise in employment.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 07282023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

The US economy is anticipated to add 184K jobs in July following the 209K expansion the month prior, and a further improvement in the labor market may push the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to further combat inflation as the central bank remains ‘committed to bringing inflation back to our 2 percent goal.’

CME FedWatch Tool 07282023

Source: CME

However, the CME FedWatch Tool shows a greater than 60% probability of seeing US interest rates unchanged over the remainder of the year, and a weaker-than-expected NFP report may encourage Chairman Powell and Co. to adjust the forward guidance at the next meeting in September as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

Until then, waning expectations for higher US interest rates may produce headwinds for the Greenback as the FOMC appears to be nearing the end of its hiking-cycle, and speculation surrounding Fed policy may influence USD/JPY as the BoJ continues to carry out Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE) with Yield-Curve Control (YCC).

With that said, the opening range for August is in focus as USD/JPY halts a four-day selloff, and the exchange rate may attempt to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (140.96) as it reverses ahead of the monthly low (137.24).

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 07282023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY bounces from back a fresh weekly low (138.07) to halt a four-day selloff, and the exchange rate may attempt to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (140.96) as it holds above the monthly low (137.24).
  • A break/close above the 141.50 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 142.50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone brings the June high (145.07) back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 145.90 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 146.70 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement).
  • Nevertheless, failure to break/close above the 141.50 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 142.50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone may generate range-bound conditions, but failure to hold above the 138.70 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 140.00 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) area may spur another run at the July low (137.24).

Additional Market Outlooks:

EUR/USD Post-Fed Bounce to Benefit from Hawkish ECB Rate Hike

Gold Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Related tags: USD/JPY BoJ David Song

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Today 07:36 PM
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 07:16 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Rejects 1.30 Ahead of BoE
Today 05:07 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:16 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:54 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
        Federal reserve Eagle
        USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 25, 2023 11:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.