Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

The Japanese Yen showed weakness to start this week, helping EUR/JPY to push up to a fresh eight-year high, but that theme has taken a step back over the past couple of days and leads into tonight’s BoJ rate decision.

Little change is expected at tonight’s BoJ rate decision but the bigger question is whether Governor Ueda sees change on the horizon, and this could be subtle, such as a shift in forward guidance or perhaps something as slight as removing the phraseology around risks from Covid-19 as a part of the bank’s statement.

USD/JPY was showing strength just a week ago, even as the USD was showing some element of weakness against most other major currencies. In the US Dollar Price Action Setups article from two weeks ago, I highlighted an ascending triangle formation that had built in the pair. This is a formation often followed with aim of bullish breakouts, and shortly after that weekly open, USD/JPY broke out and soon pushed up for a re-test of the 135.00 psychological level. I looked into that on the following Monday. Since then, however, bulls in USD/JPY have been stymied but this may be more of a consolidation theme than a reversal scenario, although much remains uncertain on that front that will hopefully get some clarity around tonight’s Bank of Japan rate decision.

Tonight’s BoJ rate decision is BoJ Governor Kuzuo Ueda’s first atop the bank. This was a theme that caught quite a bit of attention earlier in the year, with fear that the Bank of Japan would have difficulty finding a governor that was as dovish as Kuroda. And it appeared as though that fear abated to a degree when Ueda was announced, as he has a link to former FOMC Chair, Ben Bernanke, often considered to lean towards the dovish side of the coin as the architect of many of the stimulus programs rolled out in the United States after the GFC.

In USD/JPY, the pair found support at a very big spot in January and that remains as the 10-month low today. This is at 127.27, which is the 50% mark of the 2021-2022 major move. That low coming into play led to a bounce of more than 1,000 pips, with prices in the pair finally re-testing resistance at 137.67 in early-March.

USD/JPY: The March Pullback

It was around Thursday March the 9th when banking stress started to hit in the United States. And with it came a host of moves across macro markets, such as a drop in the US Dollar as US Treasury rates quickly fell. This also pushed a rather extreme move around rate expectations, with markets starting to price in a series of cuts from the Federal Reserve later this year, even as the bank continued to retain a hawkish stance towards markets.

And for much of the next two weeks, USD/JPY tracked this theme, continuing to pullback as USD-weakness remained in most major pairs. Eventually, the USD/JPY pair tested below the 130.00 psychological level and this is when support began to re-appear. There was one daily close below that level after the pullback started, and that led into a string of higher-highs and higher-lows, which led to the build of the ascending triangle formation looked at last week.

USD/JPY into BoJ

Tonight’s Bank of Japan rate decision has the potential to produce some change, given that it’s Kazuo Ueda’s first such meeting atop the bank. Logically and taken from recent indications, there’s little expectation for an abrupt change to monetary policy. But, as we’ve grown accustomed to in the post-GFC environment, subtle shifts could bring on large responses in markets, and even a hint that the BoJ may be looking to move away from their ultra-loose monetary policy may be enough to spark a move of Yen-strength.

This would likely be communicated via forward guidance from the bank, and it could even be something as subtle as the BoJ removing verbiage pertaining to ‘risks from the Covid-19 pandemic,’ which has been a staple in their statements since coming into the equation in 2020. This also seemingly helped the bank to retain a more-dovish stance as risk from the pandemic were rather unknown; but removing that phrase may be seen as a slight and subtle step towards Ueda and the BoJ beginning to make a shift for an alteration to policy later in the year.

Regarding the USD/JPY pair, the big question for tonight is whether we see another push of Yen-strength as brought upon by subtle signaling from the Bank of Japan or whether Yen-bears rejoice that it didn’t happen.

USD/JPY is currently holding support at a familiar level: 133.09, which is a confluent spot of Fibonacci support as both the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 major move, as well as the 23.6% retracement of the October-January sell-off.

That price came into play again yesterday morning and has since helped to hold the low. This may function as a higher-low for bullish continuation scenarios, but the test at 135.00 will hold the key to whether buyers can get any significant type of run from the situation. At this point, there’s a short-term bull flag formation that keeps the door open for topside scenarios going into tonight’s Bank of Japan rate decision.

EUR/JPY

As USD/JPY has started to show some element of consolidation, Euro strength has become the rage. EUR/USD set a fresh yearly high yesterday while still entangled with a longer-term zone of resistance, but as JPY weakness has remained, that Euro strength has helped the EUR/JPY pair to jump up to a fresh eight-year high on Tuesday. Buyers couldn’t get much run beyond that level, however, and a sizable pullback showed in response with prices dropping down to test swing support at 146.40. That has since led to a bounce, and this retains a bullish look for the pair given the continuation of higher-highs and higher-lows.

But the door could quickly open for bears, particularly with a BoJ rate decision on the docket, as a push below 146.40 opens the door for a move down to support at prior resistance, around the 145.57 level that held the highs for all of March before yielding to the April breakout. A support hold there would be a decision point for bulls, after the failed breakout pulled back to find support at prior resistance.

GBP/JPY

GBP/JPY doesn’t have the same luxury of a recent multi-year high to work with but, nonetheless, the pair has shown some interesting volatility since posing its own April breakout. There is quite a bit of resistance sitting overhead in the pair but there doesn’t appear to be much for capitulation, as support has held at a higher low, taken from around the Fibonacci level plotted at 165.68.

There’s a confluent resistance zone sitting overhead that hasn’t been in-play since December, but a breach of near-term highs to re-test this zone could be a sign of more volatility on the way which would then expose resistance potential at the 170.00 psychological level. If there is failure from bulls to push the breakout upon testing that area, the door could open for pullback or reversal plays. But a big decision point will remain at 167.50, and if buyers can hold that low after a failed breakout, the door could remain open for bullish trend potential. A failure to hold above that price, with GBP/JPY veering back into the current range, would suggest a failure from bulls that could quickly put the focus back on support around the 165.39-165.68 zone.

