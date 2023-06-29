JPY Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Stretches Towards 145

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 4:01 PM
2 views
Japanese Flag
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points:

  • Yen weakness has continued to drive against the US Dollar and the pair is now nearing a key level at the 145 handle, which was a big level during the advance last year as it stalled the move for about a month before bulls ultimately drove forward for a 150 test. And 150 was where the Ministry of Finance got active with intervention, helping to set the top in the pair for last year.
  • To date, the Bank of Japan has shown no sign of change in their monetary policy even with inflation holding above 2%. As focus shifts towards more rate hikes from the Fed the carry trade has continued to drive bullish trends in the pair.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

The carry trade has lived in as USD/JPY is pushing up for another fresh 2023 high, and getting very close to a key spot on the chart that played a large role in last year’s price action.

Last year saw the carry trade in full bloom as the Federal Reserve was hurriedly hiking rates as the Bank of Japan remained passive and dovish. That allowed for an aggressive topside trend to develop in the pair as USD/JPY went from below 115 in March to 145 in September. And 3,000 pips in a major currency pair is quite the move that could bring repercussion to the underlying economy; and as prices moved up to 145, speculation began to build that the Ministry of Finance in Japan might step in on the matter.

That did not happen at 145 last year, but it did happen shortly after. The 145 level, instead, stalled the advance for about a month as that price remained as resistance from September 7th of last year until October 6th, when price was finally able to build a daily breakout at that level. In short order USD/JPY had jumped up to the next major psychological level at 150 and that’s ultimately what helped to bring the intervention as the Ministry of Finance ordered the BoJ to intervene by buying Yen after the spike move above the 150 handle in October.

Well, now price is back at the 145 handle; well, almost, as today’s high currently shows at 144.90.

 

USD/JPY Daily Chart

usdjpy daily 62923Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY: Prints from the Past

 

So, last year the 145 level stalled the move as speculation or fear of intervention held bulls at bay for a month but, ultimately, it was the 150 level that brought the intervention hammer after the Ministry of Finance ordered intervention.

Will that same scenario play out at the same levels? It’s impossible to know at this point, but we have already started to hear from the MoF. Just a couple of days ago, Shunichi Suzuki said that the recent movement in USD/JPY was ‘one-sided and rapid,’ which is usually the type of comments that will be hinted at when the matter has gotten their attention. Suzuki said that the government would ‘take the appropriate response’ if the continued trend was deemed excessive.

While this doesn’t necessarily spell impending doom for bulls, it does highlight a theoretical cap to the trend until there may be some form of intervention action from Japan. Logically, traders will probably look to the blueprint of the past to determine where to begin to build those expectations.

The risk for bulls appears to be additional commentary about the prospect of intervention, such as we saw earlier this week. The trend in USD/JPY has remained strong and, well, fairly one-sided as bulls have continued to push with only a minimum of pullback of late. Those mentions of intervention have only been able to bring short-term pullbacks so far but, such as we saw last year, when or if the Ministry of Finance does order an intervention, the response could be massive.

The bullish trend in USD/JPY took 21 months to build into the October high last year; but it took only three months to wipe away 50%, with support eventually settling at the 50% mark of the 2021-2022 major move.

 

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

usdjpy weekly 62923Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

 

USD/JPY Shorter-Term

 

The challenge with USD/JPY at the moment is how one-sided that trend has been as there’s been a minimum of pullback of late. And with price now re-testing an area that previously exhibited resistance, the question of continuation potential remains, particularly considering the possibility of a comment from a finance minister being able to provoke a sell-off.

And, paradoxically, that seems as if it might be the most attractive opportunity for bulls at the moment; for a comment from a finance minster to elicit a pullback in the pair. And if there’s a hold of support after that pullback with no clear signs of actual intervention, there could remain upside potential. But caution should be exercised as interventions, or threats of intervention, could bring on a host of unknown variables, both for market participants and governments and Central Bankers.

On the below four hour chart I’ve outlined some of the recent bullish structure with some possible levels of note for support potential.

 

USD/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

usdjpy four hour chart 62923 bChart prepared by James Stanley, USD/JPY on Tradingview

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: James Stanley USD/JPY Yen

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
Today 06:48 PM
Bond yields rise spurring stronger Dollar
Today 04:59 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal at First Hurdle into Q3
Today 04:44 PM
Dow outlook: Banks lead rally as techs struggle
Today 04:22 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: What is the outlook for AI stocks in H2 2023?
Today 02:20 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks fall after strong data fuels hawkish Fed bets
Today 01:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest James Stanley articles

Close-up of market chart
USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
June 27, 2023 07:25 PM
    Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Lines in the Sand
    By:
    James Stanley
    June 26, 2023 08:04 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
      By:
      James Stanley
      June 23, 2023 07:12 PM
        Uptrend
        Brazilian Real Technical Forecast: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
        By:
        James Stanley
        June 23, 2023 04:12 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.