Lithium sector breaking down as bond yields burst higher

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:27 PM
1 views
White mountain on blue background
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Excesses that accumulated in markets during the pandemic era are now unravelling, most notably in the US long bond market. It’s been a brutal as a ballooning debt issuance collided with growing expectations that rates will need to remain higher for longer to bring inflation under control, sending yields across the US curve surging to multi-decade highs. The lift in risk-free rates is now flowing through to other asset classes, especially those where their earnings growth is expected to occur well in the future.

LIT ETF breaks major support zone

Global X’s Lithium & Battery ETF, under the ticker code ‘LIT’, is one of the many victims from the surge in risk-free rates. I flagged the ETF as a potential two-way trading opportunity earlier this month given its proximity to a key support zone at the time. Fast forward to today, with bond yields now significantly higher, the fund containing household names such as Tesla, Albemarle, Rivian and BYD has broken below its key support zone, raising the possibility of further declines on top of those already seen. MACD has also generated a sell signal, adding to near-term downside risks.

Sitting in a long-running downtrend characterised by four consecutive lower highs, those looking for further downside could consider selling around these levels with a stop above $56, the low struck in August prior to this latest leg lower. There is no visible support found until the mid-$47 region, the high hit all the way back in 2011, and then again until around $41.

LIT ETF Sep 26

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Global X Lithium ETF ETF Commodities Bonds

Latest market news

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100: Indices remain in the hands of bond yields
Today 02:12 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CNH: Fading intervention that fails fundamentals
Today 12:39 AM
WTI crude oil, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 26/09/2023
Yesterday 10:14 PM
Gold consolidation continues, potential for upside later in the year
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Japanese Yen analysis: USD/JPY Rally Extends, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Stall
Yesterday 06:36 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Mirrors Rise in Long-Term US Yields
Yesterday 05:26 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Global X Lithium ETF articles

Close-up of market chart
Lithium sector’s big test as bond yields threaten to break higher
By:
David Scutt
September 13, 2023 05:47 AM
    Downward trend
    Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100: Indices remain in the hands of bond yields
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 02:12 AM
      USA flag
      USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CNH: Fading intervention that fails fundamentals
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 12:39 AM
        Energy
        WTI crude oil, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 26/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:14 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.