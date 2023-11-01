Post-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 4:07 PM
united_states_03
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

US Dollar Talking Points:

 

  • The November FOMC meeting has just concluded and as widely expected there were no changes announced today.
  • The Fed’s statement was almost identical to the September rate decision, so the focus shifted quickly to the presser. The initial response in the US Dollar after the press conference began was strength, with DXY making a fast move at resistance at 107.20. That was faded throughout Powell’s Q&A and USD has erased the entirety of the earlier-session gain.
  • The week is not over yet: Tomorrow brings the Bank of England rate decision and Friday brings Non-farm Payrolls, so the USD can certainly remain on the move.
  • I’ll be discussing these themes in-depth in the weekly webinar on Tuesday at 1PM ET. It’s free for all to register: Click here to register.

 

This was a fairly clear-cut rate decision, in my opinion. There were no actual moves and there were none expected coming into this meeting. Even the bank’s statement issued at 2PM ET was practically unchanged since last month, with only minor tweaks. And Powell was clear throughout the press conference, repeating himself that the bank was attentive to the increase in longer-term yields. Powell was also to-the-point regarding future rate cuts, saying that it wasn’t something that was even being talked about at the bank. He also said multiple times that policy was restrictive which helps to buffer the talking down of rate cuts.

In the US Dollar, the initial response to Powell’s opening remarks was strength, as DXY pushed up to a fresh four-week high. DXY stalled just before re-testing the Fibonacci level at 107.18. Price then began to pullback and as of this writing DXY is testing the bottom of the zone at 106.67-106.79, which had previously helped to set resistance.

 

US Dollar - DXY Two Hour Price Chart (indicative only)

usd h2 11123Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

From the daily chart of the US Dollar we can see that reaction quite clearly and the daily bar is currently showing as a gravestone doji. Dojis are indecisive, but a gravestone doji can impart a slightly bearish tint to the matter as that bar is, essentially, showing an intra-day rally that was quickly faded.

This brings back into the picture the same support levels that have been at work over the past week. These plot at 106.52, 106.33, 106.14 and then at 105.88. Bigger picture, there’s a key zone at 105.39-105.55.

 

US Dollar - DXY Daily Price Chart (indicative only)

us dollar daily 11123 b Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

EUR/USD

 

EUR/USD was showing breakdown earlier in the session after a strong response from sellers yesterday. That swing began after a resistance test at 1.0673 and this pushed price all the way to the bottom of the bullish channel making up the bear flag.

The entirety of today’s price action has been below that formation, but notably, sellers have been unable to provoke another test of the 1.0500 psychological level.

This adds a bit of opacity for bearish continuation scenarios as the 1.0500 level hasn’t yet shown a willingness to give way. This keeps the 1.0611-1.0636 zone as nearby resistance, with 1.0673 above that.

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily 11123 bChart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

GBP/USD

 

Tomorrow brings a Super Thursday rate decision at the Bank of England, which means updated projections to go along with the rate decision. GBP/USD retains a similar look as earlier this week, in which price had held higher-low support after a test at a Fibonacci level last Thursday. That level plots at 1.2073 and is a higher low from the earlier October swing-low.

 

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

gbpusd daily 11123 Chart prepared by James Stanley, GBP/USD on Tradingview

 

USD/CAD

 

USD/CAD put in a breakout last week and so far that move has stalled, and the stall is taking place at a very clear area on the chart of 1.3850-1.3900. I had talked about this on Monday and as we near the Wednesday close the weekly bar is currently showing as indecisive. If bulls can muster a topside breakout, there’s the 1.4000 level to contend with and this can become an item of consideration for those looking to chase the breakout.

 

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

usdcad weekly 11123 Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

 

Going down to the daily highlights a trend that’s been pricing-in at a brisk pace, and this can further urge caution for those chasing. It can, however, highlight support potential at prior swings, such as the 1.3870 level that was setting the highs in early-October or the 1.3736 level that had set resistance ahead of last week’s breakout.

 

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

usdcad daily 11123Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley USD US Dollar GBP USD USD/CAD

Latest market news

GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 08:37 AM
USD/JPY holds support, DAX breaks 15k: European Open – Nov 2, 2023
Today 06:04 AM
Markets 4X4: What caught our eye in Asian trade
Today 04:58 AM
S&P 500, Gold: Tumbling bond yields, Apple earnings create important moment for markets
Today 12:08 AM
AUD/USD on verge of breakout? ASX 200 perk up: Asian Open – Nov 2 2023
Yesterday 10:21 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower long rates, again
Yesterday 08:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Graphic of trading data chart
USD/JPY holds support, DAX breaks 15k: European Open – Nov 2, 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 06:04 AM
    Research
    Dollar analysis: FOMC and key data puts greenback in sharp focus
    By:
    Yesterday 04:29 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Battle 1.05
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Yesterday 03:51 PM
        Wall Street sign with a building in background
        Rates on Watch as Stocks, USD Pull Back Ahead of the Fed
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 03:09 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.