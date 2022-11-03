US open: Stocks extend losses after a hawkish Powell

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 3, 2022 9:47 AM
33 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.5% at 31969

S&P futures -0.86% at 3722

Nasdaq futures -1.04% at 10770

In Europe

FTSE -0.04% at 7142

Dax -1.2% at 13085 

Market prices in a higher terminal rate

US futures are slumping lower, extending losses from the previous session as the reality of a higher peak interest rate level sets in.

Once again, the market had gotten ahead of itself, looking for a dovish pivot from the Fed. Whilst the Fed acknowledged the slowdown in rate hikes that the market was looking for, it didn’t bargain with Fed Chair Powell raising expectations for the terminal rate.

The peak rate rising to 5% set fear into the market, with more rate hikes coming. This inevitably means more pain for households and raises the possibility of a recession. However, the Fed has been clear that a recession is the lesser of the two evils that it faces. High inflation becoming embedded in the economy is the greater risk.

The repricing of expectations saw the Nasdaq close 3.3% lower yesterday and the S&P500 book losses of 2.5%.

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 217k, down from 218k and below forecasts of 220k. The data highlights the ongoing strength in the labour market and supports the Fed’s more hawkish stance.

Looking ahead, ISM non-manufacturing PMI data is also expected to reveal strong growth of 55.5 in October, slightly down from 56.7 in September.

Corporate news:

Peloton falls 16% pre-market after the exercise equipment maker forecast Q2 revenue below expectations as it continues to battle weak demand.

Moderna falls 12% after cutting annual sales forecast for its COVID vaccine amid short-term supply constraints.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 has fallen below its 20 & 50 sma as it closes in on 3700. This, plus the bearish crossover on the MACD keeps sellers hopeful of further losses. A break below 3700 round number could bring 3570 into focus and 3490 the 2022 low. Should buyers defend 3700 a move over 3800 the October high and 50 sma could brinf3915 the November high into focus.

ussp311fx

FX markets – USD falls, GBP tumbles

The USD rising, adding to gains from the previous session as the market continues to digest the hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

EURUSD is falling after ECB’s Lagarde failed to lift the common currency with her comments. The lack of Eurozone data leaves the euro to struggle in the hands of a stronger USD.

GBPUSD is falling sharply lower after the BoE raised interest rates by 75 basis points, in line with expectations, but also said that peak interest rates were less than what the market implies. The UK economy is heading for a recession as the cost of living crisis and higher interest rates hurt businesses and consumers. This will lessen the need for the BoE to hike aggressively. The BoE is looking for a recession to do some of the heavy lifting with brining inflation back to target. His comments have hit the pound whilst it was down and 1.10 is coming back into focus. 

Oil steadies ahead of the Fed.

Oil prices are falling after as the prospect of more rate hikes hurts the demand outlook. With US interest rates now expected to rise to 5%, fears of a deeper economic slowdown have risen. Furthermore, the stronger dollar following the hike is also pulling the price lower.

Losses are being capped by tighter supply as OPEC saw output fall. The group of oil-producing nations pumped 2.71 million barrels per day, down 20k bpd from September. The group produced 1.36 million barrels below target.

 

WTI crude trades -1.4% at $88.15

Brent trades -1.4% at $94.56.

 

Looking ahead

14:30 EIA crude oil inventory

18:00 Fed interest rate decision

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas

Latest market news

GBP/USD Forecast: RSI Attempts to Climb Out from Oversold Territory
Today 05:32 PM
Bond yields fall back, Nasdaq rallies
Today 05:20 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: Stocks buoyed by soft data
Today 05:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Battles at 1.3500
Today 03:48 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks slip after jobless claims, ahead of Powell
Today 01:11 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Today 12:46 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: RSI Attempts to Climb Out from Oversold Territory
By:
David Song
Today 05:32 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 Analysis: Stocks buoyed by soft data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 05:00 PM
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Battles at 1.3500
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Today 03:48 PM
        USA flag
        Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks slip after jobless claims, ahead of Powell
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 01:11 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.