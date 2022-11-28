US open: Stocks fall as China COVID concerns intensify

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 28, 2022 9:10 AM
35 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.7% at 34111

S&P futures -0.8% at 3993

Nasdaq futures -0.7% at 11680

In Europe

FTSE -0.45% at 7429

Dax -1% at 14390 

China demonstrations as COVID lockdowns ramp up

US stocks are pointing to a weaker start on Monday, paring gains from last week, weighed down by weaker risk sentiment. Civil unrest on the streets of China as more COVID lockdowns are imposed has unnerved the markets. As cases continue to climb, demonstrations took place across the weekend as the population become increasingly frustrated by the zero-COVID restrictions.

The hit to sentiment comes after stocks pushed higher last week, despite the holiday-shortened week. Optimism that the Fed is close to slowing down the pace of rate hikes helped boost the mood last week.

This week is set to be a busy week with a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, core PCE, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation and the US non-farm payroll.

Today is quiet in comparison with a speech from Fed official John Williams and James Bullard.

Corporate news:

Apple is falling 1.8% pre-market on reports that it could see a 6 million iPhone -pro shortfall in units due to the unrest at its Foxconn plant in China.

Chevron is falling as crude oil prices tumble and despite Chevron receiving a US license to expand production in Venezuela.

Pinduoduo jumped 14% after the Chinese online retailer beat Q3 forecasts as COVID lockdowns forced shoppers in China to go online.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq is consolidating, caught between the 100 sma capping gains and the 50 sma limiting losses. The RSI is approaching neutral. A breakout trade could be eyed here. Buyers will look for a rise over the 100 sma at 12030 to bring 12900 the September high into focus. Sellers could look for a move below 11380 the 50 sma to open the door to 10600 the November low.

nasdaq2811fx

FX markets – USD falls, EUR rises

The USD is falling despite the risk-off mood in the broader market. The USD continues to fall, extending losses from last week as investors bet that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes.

EURUSD has rebounded from earlier losses, regardless of the risk-off mood in the market. ECB President Christine Lagarde is due to speak later and could provide more clues on where interest rates could be heading. ECB officials appear split over whether the slow the pace of hikes in December.

GBP/USD is falling after a Confederation of British Industry reported a slump in sales in November as consumers reined in spending amid the deepening cost of living crisis. The CBI reported a sales decline of -19 from +18 in October. With economic headwinds showing no signs of easing the outlook remains bleak.

GBP/USD  +0.6% at 1.1900

EUR/USD  +0.39% at 1.0270

Oil falls to an 11-month low

Oil prices are falling sharply on Monday, extending losses from the previous week. Oil is falling amid concerns over the demand outlook in China as localized COVID lockdowns ramp up across the country. Without China loosening the zero-COVID, the demand outlook is likely to remain weak.

On the supply side, OPEC+ are due to meet on December 4th to discuss oil output. In October, the group agreed to reduce output by 2 million bpd through 2023.

The G7 and the EU have been discussing a price cap for Russian oil around $60- $75 pb which is due to come into force on 5th December. The EU is split on the level the price cap should be set at.

WTI crude trades -3.8% at $73.90

Brent trades at -3.4% at $81.12

 

Looking ahead

17:00 Fed Williams speech

17:00 Fed James Bullard speech

 

Related tags:

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/JPY Susceptible to Test of Channel Support amid RSI Sell Signal
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
Yesterday 07:15 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
Yesterday 07:15 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Yesterday 06:59 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils - Q3 Breakout Levels
Yesterday 03:48 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 02:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.