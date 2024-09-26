US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Preview (AUG 2024)

The update to the PCE report is anticipated to show the headline reading narrowing to 2.3% in August from 2.5% per annum the month prior.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
September 26, 2024 11:45 AM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index

The US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index held steady at 2.5% in July despite forecasts for a 2.6% print.

US Economic Calendar – August 30, 2024

US Economic Calendar 09262024  

At the same time, the core PCE, which is regarded as the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge for inflation, stood at 2.6% during the same period, with the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis revealing that ‘prices for goods decreased by less than 0.1 percent and prices for services increased 3.7 percent.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

EUR/USD Chart – 15 Minute

EURUSD 15-Minute Chart 09262024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

EUR/USD came under pressure despite the mixed results, with the exchange rate falling throughout the day to close the week at 1.1047. Nevertheless, EUR/USD retraced the market reaction during the first full week of September to close at 1.1085.

US Economic Calendar 09262024a

Looking ahead, the update to the PCE report is anticipated to show the headline reading narrowing to 2.3% in August from 2.5% per annum the month prior, while the core rate is seen widening to 2.7% from 2.6% in July.

With that said, a slowdown in both the headline and core PCE may produce headwinds for the US Dollar as the Federal Reserve starts to unwind its restrictive policy, but signs of sticky price growth may generate a bullish reaction in the Greenback as it puts pressure on the central bank to further combat inflation. 

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

Related tags: US Dollar PCE

Latest market news

Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
Today 07:30 AM
The Failure of the Renowned 2-10 Spread ‘Recession Signal’…Or Is It? – Surprise of 2024
Today 04:00 AM
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Yesterday 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Yesterday 01:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest US Dollar articles

US_flag_NYC
US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024
By:
David Song
December 29, 2024 11:00 AM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
      USA flag
      US Dollar Rallies to Resistance After CPI, PPI and ECB Rate Cut
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 12, 2024 03:47 PM
        Federal reserve USD $100 note
        US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 11, 2024 05:08 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.