USD/JPY outlook: Attention turns to NFP ahead of CPI, Fed and BoJ meetings

There's some speculation that the Bank of Japan will hike interest rates at its upcoming policy decision on December 19, while dollar traders are looking forward to the release of US non-farm payrolls report on Friday, inflation data next week and the Fed’s own interest rate decision on December 18. So, the USD/JPY outlook is subject to change significantly in the next two weeks.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 8:32 AM
Market trader analysing data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The USD/JPY rebounded off its overnight lows, with the big rally in Bitcoin and DAX helping to reduce the yen’s haven appeal somewhat. But the pressure remains amid speculation that the Bank of Japan will hike interest rates at its upcoming policy decision on December 19, while dollar traders are looking forward to the release of US non-farm payrolls report on Friday, inflation data next week and the Fed’s own interest rate decision on December 18. So, the USD/JPY outlook is subject to change significantly in the next two weeks.

 

Yen loses some momentum after BoJ rate hike speculation

 

In the last few weeks, the yen has been gaining momentum against most major currencies, especially commodity dollars, the euro and to a lesser degree the US dollar. Investors have been piling into the yen amid speculation that the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates at its final 2024 meeting later this month.

But overnight, the BOJ’s Toyoaki Nakamura delivered dovish-leaning remarks, calling for policy tightening to proceed at a cautious pace. Toyoaki also expressed doubt about the sustainability of wage growth.

 

In as far as the US dollar is concerned, well until last week, the dollar had been on the ascendency amid the Trump trade, but the further big gains in risk assets like cryptos and stocks have helped to ease the pressure on some of the risk-sensitive currencies like the GBP and EUR, and this has helped to weigh on the dollar somewhat. This week’s weaker-than-expected ISM services PMI has also helped to put some downward pressure on the dollar.

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

Attention turns to US jobs report to shape near-term USD/JPY outlook

 

This week’s US economic indicators have been mixed. While the ISM manufacturing PMI at 48.4 beat expectations and showed an improvement from 46.5 the previous month, the ISMs services PMI was sharply below forecasts at 52.1 vs. 56.0 last. The JOLTS report was quite good at 7.74 million vs. 7.51 million eyed. Yet the latest weekly claims figures, released a few moments ago, was weaker, showing an unexpected rise to 224K vs. 213K eyed.

As the Federal Reserve zeroes in on employment trends, any signs of weakness in labour market reports might cement a December rate cut, currently priced with a 74% probability. 

Thus, all eyes will be on the November jobs report, due Friday. This will be the headline event, before the focus turns to next week’s CPI report and the Fed’s decision the following week. After last month’s unexpectedly strong figures and the political shift from Trump’s re-election, expectations for aggressive Fed cuts in 2025 have waned. Whether the Fed decides to cut rates in the initial months of the new year could hinge on the next few employment reports, putting the focus on the NFP data on Friday.

Here is a list of key data highlights from the US on Friday, showing what is expected and what the previous readings were:

 

Fri Dec 6

1:30pm

USD

Average Hourly Earnings m/m

0.3%

0.4%

USD

Non-Farm Employment Change

202K

12K

USD

Unemployment Rate

4.2%

4.1%

3:00pm

USD

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment

73.1

71.8

USD

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations

2.6%

 

Technical USD/JPY outlook

 

USD/JPY outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

The USD/JPY remains stuck inside a rock and a hard place. Resistance is provided in the range between 151.20 to 152.00, where prior support and 200-day moving average meet. Support is provided around the 149.40 to 150.00 range (shaded blue on the chart). A clean move outside this range is now needed to potentially trigger follow-up buying or selling in that direction. Given the recent bearish price action, the risks are tilted modestly towards a downside breakdown.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Yesterday 04:02 PM
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
Yesterday 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
Yesterday 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:13 PM
    united_states_01
    US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 02:58 PM
      100USD_buildings
      USDJPY, Silver Forecast: Bullish Rebounds in Question
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Yesterday 08:23 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        USD/JPY outlook: Attention turns to NFP ahead of CPI, Fed and BoJ meetings
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 5, 2024 01:32 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.