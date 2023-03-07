USD/CAD: Ascending Triangle, Fibonacci Resistance

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
March 7, 2023 9:43 AM
75 views
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

USD/CAD Talking points:

  • The next two days bring headline risk for USD/CAD, with Chair Powell’s testimony in front of the Senate today and the House Financial Services Committee tomorrow. Also on tomorrow’s economic calendar is the Bank of Canada’s March rate decision at 10 AM ET.
  • USD/CAD price action is currently showing an ascending triangle formation with resistance at a key Fibonacci level.
  • I’ll be addressing each of these markets in next week’s price action webinar, set for Tuesday at 1PM ET. If you’d like to sign up, this link will allow for registration.

USD/CAD is testing a breakout at a key level and the economic calendar for the next two days is loaded with headline risk. Chair Powell testifies in front of the Senate Finance Committee today as part of the Fed’s twice-annual Humphrey Hawkins testimony. Tomorrow he’ll testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, and this will begin at 10 AM ET, right at the same time as the Bank of Canada’s March rate decision.

Price action has been of interest in the USD/CAD pair as Canadian Dollar weakness helps the pair to retain a bullish bias, as taken from an ascending triangle formation on the daily chart. Resistance is at a key area, around 1.3652 which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 major move. That price held the high over the past two weeks and buyers are already testing it again this week.

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

usdcad weekly chart 3723Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

From the daily chart below, we can get better view of the ascending triangle. Such formations are often approached with the aim of bullish breakouts, hypothesizing that the behavior that’s brought bulls in at higher lows can eventually lead to a break above horizontal resistance.

The current two-month-high in the pair plots just above that Fibonacci level, at 1.3665, and a breach of that level opens the door for a move up to next resistance at 1.3705 after which 1.3808 comes into view. A breach of the bullish trendline negates the formation and exposes support around the 1.3521 level that had come into play in mid-February.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

usdcad daily chart 3723Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/CAD on Tradingview

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Follow James on Twitter @JStanleyFX

 

Related tags: USD/CAD USD CAD James Stanley

Latest market news

Japanese Yen technical forecast: USD/JPY bears face trend support
Yesterday 06:48 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups into FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Yesterday 06:42 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
EUR/USD rate continues to defend January low
Yesterday 04:41 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CAD articles

Close-up of market chart
USD/CAD 2022 high remains on radar as RSI holds in overbought zone
By:
David Song
March 10, 2023 06:55 PM
    Canadian Dollar short-term outlook: USD/CAD breakout levels
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    March 9, 2023 07:14 PM
      Canadian Dollar technical forecast: USD/CAD rally runs
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      March 8, 2023 03:14 PM
        Two Trades to Watch: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 8, 2023 08:12 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.