USD/CAD Rebounds Ahead of 50-Day SMA amid Slowdown in Canada CPI

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 1:30 PM
Market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD trades to a fresh weekly high (1.3703) as Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) prints at 3.8% in September versus forecasts for a 4.0% reading, and the exchange rate may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3564) as it bounces back ahead of the moving average.

USD/CAD Rebounds Ahead of 50-Day SMA amid Slowdown in Canada CPI

USD/CAD seems to be confined within the monthly opening range following the failed attempt to test the yearly high (1.3862), but the Canadian Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the next Bank of Canada (BoC) meeting on October 25 as signs of slowing inflation encourages the central bank to retain the current policy.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

Until then, developments coming out of the US may sway USD/CAD as the Retail Sales report shows a 0.7% rise in September, and little signs of a looming recession may fuel speculation for higher interest rates as the central bank keeps the door open to pursue a more restrictive policy.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 10172023

FOREX.com Economic Calendar

In turn, fresh comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell may keep USD/CAD afloat as ‘a majority of participants judged that one more increase in the target federal funds rate at a future meeting would likely be appropriate,’ but a change in the forward guidance for monetary policy may drag on the Greenback as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be nearing the end of its hiking-cycle.

With that said, USD/CAD may trade within a defined range if it fails to clear the monthly high (1.3786), but the exchange rate may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3564) as it rebounds ahead of the moving average.

USD/CAD Price Chart –Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 10172023

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD seems to be confined within the opening range for October after failing to test the yearly high (1.3862), but the exchange rate may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3564) as it holds above the moving average.
  • Need a move above 1.3810 (161.8% Fibonacci extension) to bring the yearly high (1.3862) back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around the 2022 high (1.3978).
  • However, failure to defend the monthly low (1.3562) may lead to a test of the moving average, with the next region of interest coming in around 1.3440 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement).

Additional Market Outlooks

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Enclosed in Monthly Opening Range

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Stalls at Former Support Zone

--- Written by David Song, Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: USD/CAD CPI Insights Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Russell 2000 small cap rally extended, bullish signal
Today 05:20 PM
Crude oil, USD/CNH, EUR/USD outlook in focus - Technical Tuesday
Today 04:51 PM
Gold Short-term Outlook: Gold Rush Reignites as XAU/USD Snaps Back
Today 04:20 PM
Israeli Shekel Breakdown Continues: USD/ILS Crosses the 4.00 Handle
Today 01:53 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks falls after strong retail sales data, yields rise
Today 01:13 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 17, 2023
Today 11:49 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CAD articles

canada_02
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, GBP/CAD
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 03:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US Dollar Price Action: EUR/USD, Gold, USD/CAD, Rates
    By:
    James Stanley
    October 10, 2023 07:42 PM
      canada_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD Snaps Back From Six-Month Highs
      By:
      James Stanley
      October 9, 2023 07:06 PM
        channel_02
        US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone
        By:
        David Song
        October 5, 2023 05:26 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.