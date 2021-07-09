Week Ahead US banks report Q2 results EURGBP in focus ahead of Euro 2020 Final

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 9, 2021 11:02 AM
4 views
USA flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY
Yesterday 07:24 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Yesterday 07:07 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
USD/JPY Breaks Above Monthly Opening Range to Eye Yearly High
Yesterday 05:50 PM
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Four-Week Rally at Risk into Resistance
Yesterday 03:47 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

canada_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:24 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:07 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      USD/JPY Breaks Above Monthly Opening Range to Eye Yearly High
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 05:50 PM
        USA flag
        US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Four-Week Rally at Risk into Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 03:47 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.