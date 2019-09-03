Why the DXY break is different this time

September 3, 2019 12:34 AM
The recent escalation in the trade war accompanied by a further deterioration in global growth has all but confirmed the Federal Reserve will cut rates by 25bps at its next meeting, Thursday, September 19 at 4.00am AEST.

The market is already 100% priced for this outcome and for another 25bp cut to be delivered by the Fed before year-end. Another 65bp of cuts are priced for 2020. The temptation for the Fed must be to follow the lead of the RBNZ and to deliver a 50bp cut before year-end, thereby front-loading its stimulus.

Despite the now higher probability that the Fed commenced an extended easing cycle rather than a “mid-cycle” adjustment on August 1, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has continued to appreciate, resulting in a correlation breakdown between the DXY and interest rates.

As can be viewed in the chart below, the DXY and 10-year U.S. interest rates are usually positively correlated, which means they mostly travel in the same direction. In early 2018, there was a breakdown in this relationship as investors shunned the U.S. dollar after Trump's tax cuts sparked fears of the “twin deficits” (large government deficits occurring at the same time of trade deficits).

In mid-2019, the correlation has again broken down. Interest rates have moved significantly lower, while at the same time the U.S. dollar is trading at two-year highs. In short, ongoing demand for U.S. dollars from a variety of sources, including safe-haven demand, has outweighed the effect of lower interest rates. How long this breakdown can continue is unknown and one of the reasons why the technical picture below is important.

After a handful of failed attempts in recent months, the DXY has posted its second consecutive daily close above the top of trend channel resistance. As such, providing the DXY holds above the top of the trend channel in coming sessions, the DXY can now look towards the next upside targets at 100.50 and then 103.50.

On the downside, dips towards 98.80/60 are likely to be well supported with only a break and close below 98.30 suggesting the latest breakout attempt has failed.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 3rd of September 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.