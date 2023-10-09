WTI crude oil, EUR/GBP analysis: European open – 09/10/2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:31 AM
9 views
Oil rig on an grey day
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 23.5 points (0.34%) and currently trades at 6,977.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -80.73 points (-0.26%) and currently trades at 30,994.67
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by 0 points (0%) and currently trades at 17,485.98
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -129.62 points (-1.05%) and currently trades at 12,268.43

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -2 points (-0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,492.58
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -17 points (-0.41%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,127.43
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -78 points (-0.51%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,151.77

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -220 points (-0.65%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -34.25 points (-0.79%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -119 points (-0.79%)

 

20231009indices

 

Gold and oil were higher in Monday’s Asian session in response to weekend news that Iran had declared war against Hamas. With the potential that this could spread into a wider Middle East conflict, gold sucked in safe haven flows whilst oil was higher on supply concerns. Stock market index futures are lower to point a slight risk-off tone at the beginning of the week.

Gold has regained its safe-haven status following the geopolitical events over the weekend. Although we warned last week that its downside move was overstretched, and $1800 could be a tough level to break. From here we prefer to buy dips and see the potential for gold to head for $1880, but unless we see bond yields move materially lower then I doubt it can break $1900 any time soon. Of course, should geopolitical tensions abate then gold will look very appealing to bearish eyes, with 1850 and 1880 making likely resistance levels for bears to fade into.

It’s also worth noting that managed funds flipped to net-short exposure to gold futures last week, and net-long exposure among large speculators fell to a 47-week low. So any bounce on gold could be ‘short’ lived, as its current rally is fuelled by safe-haven demand.

 

Events in focus (GMT+1):

  • Public holiday in Canada
  • 07:00 – German industrial production
  • 09:30 – EU Sentix investor confidence
  • 14:00 – Fed Logan speaks
  • 14:15 – Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr speaks
  • 15:00 – US employment trends index
  • 17:50 – Fed governor Jefferson speaks
  • 21:00 – BOE MPC member Mann speaks
  • 03:50 – Fed Governor Jefferson speaks

 

20231009forex

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis (1-hour chart):

Oil prices gapped higher, which saw WTI crude oil rise just under 3% from Friday’s close. Whilst it continued to advance and rose over 5%, prices have since pulled back after WTI formed a bearish pinbar on the 1-hour chart. From here, I’m waiting to see if prices pull back to try and fill the gap – and then will be seeking evidence of a swing low to suggest its next leg higher is underway. $89 seems like a viable target, given the monthly pivot point and volume node reside just beneath the $90 level.

20231009wtiH1

 

EUR/GBP technical analysis (daily chart):

Price action on EUR/GBP has caught my eye, as an apparent 3-wave move is refusing to close the day beneath the 200-day EMA. The pair briefly traded to a 1-day low after the Asian open, but once again prices have recovered back to that average. And as the RSI (2) is within the oversold level, I’m now looking for another leg higher. Whether it can break to a new cycle high remains to be seen, although 0.8700 makes a viable resistance level over the near-term.

20231009eurgbp

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas European Open EUR/GBP WTI

Latest market news

China A50, USD/CNH: Weakening trend in focus ahead of key economic data
Today 05:02 AM
Crude oil, gold surge as geopolitical risk premium priced in
Today 01:26 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 01:02 AM
WTI crude oil suffered its worst week in 6 months: Asian Open – 09/10/2023
Yesterday 09:50 PM
EUR/USD tries to snap its record losing streak: The Week Ahead – 06/10/2023
Yesterday 02:05 AM
US Dollar Snaps Back Despite NFP Headline Beat - What's Next?
October 6, 2023 07:28 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
US Dollar Snaps Back Despite NFP Headline Beat - What's Next?
By:
James Stanley
October 6, 2023 07:28 PM
    dow_jones_04
    US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Emerges Ahead of December 2022 Low
    By:
    David Song
    October 6, 2023 05:15 PM
      Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Fizzles
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      October 6, 2023 03:40 PM
        gold_02
        Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 6, 2023 03:25 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.