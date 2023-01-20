Yen pairs take back losses after dovish Kuroda comments

January 20, 2023 10:58 AM
93 views
Japanese Flag

BoJ Governor Kuroda’s dovish comments earlier sent JPY pairs higher after a strong Japanese CPI report. Japan’s December CPI report climbed to 4% YoY, as expected, to its highest level since 1981.  This comes after a November reading of 3.8% YoY. In addition, the Core CPI (excludes fresh fish) increased to 4% YoY after a 3.7% YoY print a month earlier.  Ex-Food and Energy CPI increased to 3% YoY vs a previous reading on 2.8% YoY.  Although inflation is double that of the BOJ’s 2% target, BoJ Governor Kuroda continued to provide dovish comments, similar to those from the BoJ Monetary Policy meeting earlier this week. Kuroda said that “Our hope is that wages start to rise and that could make our 2% inflation target to be met in a stable and sustainable manner.”  He also confirmed that the BoJ’s decision to widen the band the 10 year JGB was not a mistake and that monetary policy will continue to be accommodative.  Kuroda will resign as BoJ Governor in April after attending his last BoJ Monetary Policy meeting in March.  A replacement has not yet been named. 

Recall that on Wednesday the Bank of Japan left Monetary Policy unchanged.  In addition, it left its Yield Curve Control unchanged after increasing the band around the 10 Year JGB from +/- 0.25% to +/- 0.50% at its December meeting.  As a result, USD/JPY jumped 340 pips to 131.57.  However, traders took the opportunity to sell US Dollars and buy Yen, pushing the pair back near unchanged on the day.  Other JPY pairs followed a similar pattern.  Notice that price struggled to remain below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of 2022 to the highs of 2022 at 128.17.  After today’s comments from Kuroda, the pair reversed and is heading back towards Wednesday’s intra-day high.

Daily USD/JPY Chart

Source, Tradingview, Stone X

On a shorter-term 240-minute timeframe, USD/JPY has made a channel of its own.  Whereas price has broken above the channel on the daily timeframe, it still remains with the channel on the 240-minute timeframe.  First resistance is at the highs of January 17th at 131.57.  Above there, price can hit the top trendline of the shorter-term channel at 132.18, then the highs from January 6th at 134.77.  However, if sellers decide to enter once again near the recent highs, USD/JPY could move lower.  First support is at the low of January 15th at 127.22.  Below there, support crosses at the lows from May 24th, 2022 at 126.36, then the bottom trendline of the shorter-term channel near 125.75.

240 Minute USD/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Japan CPI for December reached its highest level since 1981 at 4% YoY.  Despite this, BoJ Governor Kuroda continued with dovish comments regarding Monetary Policy.  As a result, USD/JPY moved roughly 200 pips higher on Friday.  Continue to monitor Yen pairs as they could remain volatile next week.  Manage risk accordingly.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex CPI Kuroda USD/JPY

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/JPY, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 27th June 2023
Today 11:15 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Lines in the Sand
Today 08:04 PM
Listless markets ignore Russian coup
Today 07:45 PM
USDBRL reflects Copom minutes, postponement of the fiscal framework and tax reform expectations
Today 07:38 PM
Gold Price Struggles to Push Above Former Support
Today 05:55 PM
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold, S&P 500 & Nasdaq Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
USD/JPY, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 27th June 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 11:15 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks point to a quiet open after Russian turmoil
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 01:10 PM
      Forex trading
      AUD/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 12:29 PM
        Research
        S&P 500 analysis: Carnival rally sets high bar ahead of earnings
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 11:53 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.