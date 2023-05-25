$80 Oil, despite current weakness?

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Thursday 4:21 PM
0 views
FXEU Oil Trading
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

My colleague Fawad Razaqzada recently noted that the Brent oil price has been testing upwards resistance for several days but concerns over demand have prevented the bulls from committing to the upside. In recent days the bulls have been given supply side reasons to support an upward move, with news that suggests a tighter oil market in the second half of the year. Could oil move back above $80?

“A closing break above $77.00 to $77.50 will lift oil process above the technically important 21-day exponential average, providing us with an objective short-term bullish signal. This could then give rise to technical buying towards $80.0 next,” Razaqzada wrote on May 23. (https://www.forex.com/en-us/news-and-analysis/technical-tuesday/).

Oil price dynamics aren’t straightforward. The Brent crude oil price has slipped back to $76.3 at the time of writing, but this could easily flip back. Tighter oil supply argues for higher prices; weaker global demand might offset the price impact. If the US leads the world into a global recession, prompted by failure of debt ceiling talks, higher interest rates, or both, and this would undoubtedly offset restricted oil supply.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, said short-sellers betting oil prices will fall should "watch out", signaling that OPEC+, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, could consider further increase output cuts at a meeting on June 4. "Speculators, like in any market they are there to stay, I keep advising them that they will be ouching, they did ouch in April, I don't have to show my cards I'm not a poker player... but I would just tell them watch out," he told the Qatar Economic Forum organized by Bloomberg.

Tightness in the oil market is becoming evident, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. US crude oil supplies, ex the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell 12.5 million to 455.2 million barrels in the week ending May 19, 3% below levels typically seen in mid-May. Gasoline supplies dropped by 2.1 million barrels, 8% below the five-year average for the week, and Distillate stocks declined 0.6 million barrels, 18% below seasonal levels.

Harry Altham, Energy Analyst for EMEA and Asia at StoneX, notes that this report raised eyebrows across the market.  This commercial drawdown was the largest seen since November 2022, and the scale of the draw caused technical buying in crudes, before Brent climbed back down from intraday highs above $78.60, eventually settling above $78.00 for the first time in three weeks. Altham concludes: “The data add to a growing body of evidence of global inventory draws, which could cause trepidation ahead of the OPEC+ meeting in two weeks.”

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

Crude oil outlook: WTI struggles despite OPEC+ cuts, stronger US economy
Today 01:19 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as Nvidia soars, US GDP is revised higher
Today 01:09 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:56 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: No stopping the AI rally for NVIDIA stock
Today 09:59 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Index tests 8-week lows
Today 07:28 AM
EUR/USD, Oil outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:18 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

Research
Oil shines as Nasdaq 100 dips, with VIX fear index climbing
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 06:30 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    VIX risk index rises, Gold unchanged, Nadaq 100 off recent highs
    By:
    Paul Walton
    May 23, 2023 06:39 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold, Silver prices dip as debt talks make progress
      By:
      Paul Walton
      May 23, 2023 01:51 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 hits year highs, in the face of debt ceiling and rate rise risks
        By:
        Paul Walton
        May 22, 2023 07:12 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.