Asia Morning June 17

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 16, 2020 11:06 PM
0 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks advanced further, as investors were encouraged by upbeat retail sales readings and a news report of a potential one-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan by the government. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee: "Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 526 points (+2.0%) to 26290, the S&P 500 increased 58 points (+1.9%) to 3124, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 172 points (+1.8%) to 9949.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily Chart


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences (+3.02%), Energy (+2.82%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+2.63%) sectors were market leaders. Eli Lilly (LLY +15.68%), Nordstrom Inc (JWN +12.91%), Kohls Corp (KSS +8.96%), Vulcan Materials (VMC +8.76%) and Gap (GPS +8.48%) were top gainers.

On the technical side, about 41.3% (39.3% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 53.8% (46.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that Retail Sales surged 17.7% on month in May (+8.4% expected), the biggest increase on record. Industrial Production rose 1.4% on month in May (+3.0% expected).

Due later today will be Housing Starts for May (an increase to an annualized rate of 1.100 million units expected).

European stocks recorded beefy gains, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index advancing 2.9%. Germany's DAX surged 3.4%, France's CAC rose 2.8%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 2.9%.

U.S. government bond prices remained under pressure, as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield settled higher at 0.754%.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,725 an ounce.

Oil prices rose for a second session, as economic recovery expectations were boosted by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (July) climbed 3.4% to $38.38 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.5% on day to 97.03, lifted by a record gain in U.S. retail sales.

EUR/USD slid 0.6% to 1.1260. German ZEW Current Situation Index improved to -83.1 in June (-82.0 expected) from -93.5 in May and Expectations Index climbed to 63.4 (60.0 expected) from 51.0.

GBP/USD fell 0.3% to 1.2571. Official data showed that U.K. jobless rate was steady at 3.9% in the three months to April (4.7% expected). On the other hand, CPI data for May will be released later today (+0.5% on year expected).

USD/JPY was broadly flat at 107.38. The Bank of Japan kept its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% as expected, while expanding its special lending program to 110 trillion yen from 75 trillion yen. This morning, government data showed that Japan's exports decline 28.3% on year in May (-26.1% expected) and imports sank 26.2% (-20.4% expected),

Related tags: Commodities Forex Indices Equities

Latest market news

Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Oil rig on an grey day
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
By:
Matt Simpson
August 10, 2023 04:10 AM
    Research
    WTI crude oil analysis: Asian Open – 8th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 7, 2023 11:15 PM
      Research
      WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 7, 2023 01:04 AM
        WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 31, 2023 02:20 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.