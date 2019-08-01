BoE instant reaction muted

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 1, 2019 9:16 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

So, the BoE left rates and QE unchanged as widely expected, an in a unanimous vote. In the Quarterly Inflation Report, the Bank has made changes to inflation and growth forecasts, raising the former and lowering the latter.

The fact that the Brexit uncertainty has risen noticeably means short-term GDP forecasts have been cut. The BoE’s projections do not include a no-deal Brexit possibility and it continues to assume a smooth Brexit scenario. If so, rate rises will be gradual and limited, according to the Bank. However, even if it is a no-deal Brexit, it does not necessarily mean rates will automatically be cut. The BoE’s response to whatever form Brexit takes will not be automatic, it says, and rates could go in either direction.

So, it was more or less a repeat of the statement in June, with minor changes. The pound has barely responded as a result. It may turn more volatile if the BoE’s Mark Carney says anything significant in his press conference, which is set to get underway in a few minutes.


Related tags: Forex GBP Bank of England BOE

Latest market news

Indices flat, fear index falls, reflecting calm ahead of expected rate rises
Today 05:03 PM
GBP/JPY outlook brightened amid sizzling hot UK inflation
Today 03:55 PM
Bitcoin analysis: BTC dips but long-term outlook remains bullish
Today 03:30 PM
How to use the Treynor ratio
Today 02:56 PM
Lottomatica IPO: Everything you need to know about Lottomatica
Today 02:40 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks fall as treasury yields rise, Netflix & Tesla slide
Today 01:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
GBP/JPY outlook brightened amid sizzling hot UK inflation
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:55 PM
    Research
    GBP/USD outlook: The pound treads water ahead of UK inflation data
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:58 AM
      Forex trading
      GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 17, 2023 01:00 PM
        Research
        Commitment of traders report (COT):
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 17, 2023 02:02 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.