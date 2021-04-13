CPI data Buy the Rumor Sell the Fact DXY EURUSD

April 13, 2021 12:08 PM
26 views
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies

The US March CPI headline YoY print was 2.6% vs 1.7% in February.  2.5% was expected.  While it is true that March’s print is much stronger, the YoY data is distorted.  Recall that between March and May last year, businesses were closing their doors and lockdowns were in place for much of the US.  The CPI prints were dismal.  That data has skewed the YoY print and is one of the main reasons the Fed says that the data is “hard to read” or that it is “transitory”.  The core CPI YoY print was not as dramatic, coming in at 1.6% vs 1.3% in February and 1.5% expected.  The headline MoM print was also slightly higher at 0.6% vs 0.4% in February and 0.5% expected.

What are economic indicators?

Traders read right through the seemingly dramatic jump in the consumer price index.  One could expect that a reading such as this would send stocks lower, with yields and the US Dollar moving higher. However, economists telegraphed the number well in advance.  Therefore, traders reacted in a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” manner.  The US Dollar Index (DXY) moved from 92.26 down to 92.03 within the first 15 minutes after the print. 

TradingView chart of USD CPI release DXY Daily. Analysed on April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The selling was too much for buyers to overcome at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the February 25th lows to the March 31st highs, as well as horizontal support. A close above 92.00 would still give bulls hope for a move higher on a daily timeframe.  The 50% retracement from the same timeframe is first support at 91.57. Resistance is near the 200 Day Average and today’s highs near 92.30.  March 18th lows and the top of a large band of support is the next level of support near 91.30.

TradingView chart of DXY Daily. Analysed on April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

What is the DXY?

As one may suspect, with the DXY moving lower, EUR/USD has moved higher.  Within 15 minutes of the data, EUR/USD moved from 1.1894 to 1.1927.

TradingView chart of EUR to USD Daily. Analysed on April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On the move higher, EUR/USD pushed to its highest level since March 23rd.   It has moved above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the February 25th highs to the March 31st lows at 1.1908 horizontal resistance.  The next level of resistance is at the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe, near 1.1970, and then March 18th highs of 1.1989. Support below is at the 200 Day Moving Average and todays lows between 1.1876 and 1.1893.

TradingView chart of EUR/USD. Analysed on April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The jump in headline CPI was dramatic, no mistake about it.  However, it was expected well in advance due to distortions from the pandemic data 1 year ago.  Expect many of the upcoming YoY data prints to be similar.  But these numbers will be expected well in advance, don’t get caught on the wrong side of that line!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex EUR CPI Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Nasdaq leads equity drop, oil and dollar remain strong
Yesterday 05:50 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
Yesterday 02:57 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
Yesterday 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
Yesterday 12:33 PM
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
Yesterday 09:14 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:30 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD headed for 105? WTI crude oil hits YTD high: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 14, 2023 10:41 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      EUR/USD outlook: ECB in dovish hike ahead of more central bank action next week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 14, 2023 01:30 PM
        channel_02
        EUR/USD implied volatility blows out ahead of ECB, US data: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 14, 2023 04:45 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.