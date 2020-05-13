Dollar In Front Of Negative Rates

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 13, 2020 4:37 AM
1 views
Federal reserve Eagle
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
U.S. Fed President Jerome Powell will speak later today and there is no doubt that the negative rates topic will be raised as U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday: "As long as other countries are receiving the benefits of Negative Rates, the USA should also accept the 'GIFT'."

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, Dollar Index is searching for a trend as it stands between two trend lines and is trading around its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands around its neutrality area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance in case of a break above April top at 101.00 which would lead to March high at 103.00. The nearest support would be set at Mar. 30 bottom at 98.30. A break below this threshold would lead to further weakness towards horizontal support at 97.40.
Chart analysis of US Dollar(USD) indices. Published in May 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

 
 
Related tags: Dollar Forex Powell

Latest market news

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 03:19 AM
AUD/USD and the ASX 200 bore the brunt of a risk-off week
Yesterday 10:33 PM
Gold, Bitcoin defensive plays as markets grapple with the growth outlook
June 23, 2023 05:47 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
June 23, 2023 01:39 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Risk sentiment falters after a hawkish Powell
June 23, 2023 12:48 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Micron and Carnival
June 23, 2023 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 23, 2023 01:39 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
      Research
      Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 05:53 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.