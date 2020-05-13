U.S. Fed President Jerome Powell will speak later today and there is no doubt that the negative rates topic will be raised as U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday: "As long as other countries are receiving the benefits of Negative Rates, the USA should also accept the 'GIFT'."
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, Dollar Index is searching for a trend as it stands between two trend lines and is trading around its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands around its neutrality area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance in case of a break above April top at 101.00 which would lead to March high at 103.00. The nearest support would be set at Mar. 30 bottom at 98.30. A break below this threshold would lead to further weakness towards horizontal support at 97.40.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, Dollar Index is searching for a trend as it stands between two trend lines and is trading around its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands around its neutrality area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance in case of a break above April top at 101.00 which would lead to March high at 103.00. The nearest support would be set at Mar. 30 bottom at 98.30. A break below this threshold would lead to further weakness towards horizontal support at 97.40.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Yesterday 10:33 PM
June 23, 2023 05:47 PM
June 23, 2023 12:48 PM
June 23, 2023 12:39 PM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Dollar articles
May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
April 5, 2023 05:53 AM