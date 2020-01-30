GBP Jumps As BoE Keeps Rates On Hold Cuts Outlook

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 30, 2020 10:04 AM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The Bank of England voted to keep interest rates on hold ay 0.75%. The MPC vote split was 7 – 2; a more hawkish vote split than what markets were expecting sending the pound shooting higher.

MPC members have decided to listen to the improvement in sentiment data, which has shown signs of a bounce following the decisive Conservative win in the elections. The committee will now watch closely to see whether the early indication of an improved outlook will translate into stronger hard data. 

Whilst holding back on the rate cut, the BoE also slashed growth forecasts for the British economy to the lowest level since WWII.
  • 2020 GDP revised to 0.8%, down from 1.2%. 
  • 2021 GDP revised lower to 1.4% down from 1.8%.

The move by the BoE reflected how the central bank viewed Britain’s adjustment after Brexit. 

Whilst the BoE are cautiously optimistic over the state of the UK economy currently, there are still fears over how the UK will leave the EU. At the end of this year higher trade tariffs could cause a disruption to the economy. Brexit uncertainty dragged on the UK economy across the past year and could potentially continue to do so this year.

The BoE also added that interest rate policy in the short term “may need to reinforce the expected recovery of GDP growth, should more positive signals from recent indicators are not sustained.” In other words, should the hard data not reflect the improvement in sentiment, the BoE could cut rates.

Given that the market was pricing in a 50% chance of a rate cut, volatility was expected either way. However the hawkish vote split and broadly upbeat sounding BoE lifted sterling.Prior to the announcement GBPUSD was flat around $1.3024. The pair surged to $1.3108 and is currently finding support around $1.31.

Traders will now look ahead to Brexit tomorrow. This is priced in, so no big swings are expected. However, it will refocus attention onto the complex trade negotiations ahead which could pressurise the pound.

Chart analysis of Pound Sterling(GBP) to US Dollar(USD). Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

 
Related tags: GBP Forex Sterling

Latest market news

S&P 500 bears begin to capitulate on debt-ceiling hopes: The Week Ahead
Today 02:37 AM
Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
Yesterday 06:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX surges to a 30% YTD gain – where next?
Yesterday 04:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
Yesterday 01:00 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise after strong data & on debt ceiling optimism
Yesterday 12:53 PM
Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?
Yesterday 11:44 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest GBP articles

Research
GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 4, 2023 05:48 PM
    Research
    Powell puts a 50bps March hike firmly on the radar, GBP/USD tests 2023 lows
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 7, 2023 06:16 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 17, 2023 04:05 PM
        Research
        GBP/USD rallies to the mid-1.21s, despite big bets on a 6% Fed rate
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 9, 2023 04:07 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.