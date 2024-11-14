GBP/USD Trades Below 200-Day SMA for First Time Since May

GBP/USD appears to be on track to test the June low (1.2613) as it no longer tracks the positive slope in the 200-Day SMA (1.2820).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 14, 2024 10:38 PM
channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD

GBP/USD continues to carve a series of lower highs and lows after failing to hold within the opening range for November, and the exchange rate appears to be on track to test the June low (1.2613) as it no longer tracks the positive slope in the 200-Day SMA (1.2820).

GBP/USD Trades Below 200-Day SMA for First Time Since May

The bearish price series in GBP/USD may persist as it trades below the long-term moving average for the first time May, and a further decline in the exchange rate may push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory for the first time since April.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar. David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

At the same time, lack of momentum to test the June low (1.2613) may keep the RSI above 30, but the US Retail Sales report may sway GBP/USD as the update is anticipated to show another rise in consumer spending.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 11142024

US Retail Sales are projected to increase 0.3% in October after climbing 0.4% the month prior, and a positive development may push the Federal Reserve to the sidelines following the 25bp rate-cut at the November meeting.

In turn, waning expectations for another Fed rate-cut may fuel the recent selloff in GBP/USD, but a dismal Retail Sales report may produce headwinds for the US Dollar as it encourages the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to further unwind its restrictive policy.

With that said, GBP/USD may attempt to retrace the decline from the start of the week if it struggles to test the June low (1.2613), but a move below 30 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in the exchange rate like the price action from earlier this year.

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 11142024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.2630) as it falls for the fifth consecutive day, with a breach below the June low (1.2613) raising the scope for a move towards the May low (1.2446).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.2300 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2390 (38.2% Fibonacci extension), which incorporates the yearly low (1.2300) but failure to test the June low (1.2613) may curb the recent series of lower highs and lows.
  • Need a move back above the 1.2710 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.2760 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) region for GBP/USD to snap the bearish price series, with a move above 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) bringing the 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension) zone back on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

EUR/USD Eyes 2023 Low as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Close Below 50-Day SMA

AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Break Below November Opening Range

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD on Cusp of Testing 2022 High

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: GBP USD Trade Ideas David Song
Latest market news
View more news
GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
By:
David Song
Today 07:55 PM
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 05:54 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Forex Seasonality – December 2024: Can EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rally?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 04:11 PM
        germany_03
        DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 28, 2024 12:47 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.