Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance

Gold prices marked a second weekly rally with a rebound off support now within striking distance of resistance. Battle lines drawn on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Saturday 6:00 PM
gold_10
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Gold prices rebound from multi-year trend support- marks second weekly advance
  • XAU/USD rally within striking distance of key resistance- U.S. CPI on tap next week
  • Resistance 2736/47 (key), 2804, 2900– Support 2607, 2532, 2450/82 (key)

Gold prices closed a fourth consecutive daily advance on Friday with the post-NFP rally posting a weekly advance of nearly 1.9%. A rebound off slope support is attempting to mark resumption of the broader uptrend with key resistance now in view. Battle lines drawn on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Weekly

 Gold Price Chart-XAUUSD Weekly-XAU USD Techncial Forecast-GLD Trade Outlook-1-10-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Weekly Price Forecast we noted that the XAU/USD was, “trading into a multi-year slope support into the start of the December and the focus is on a reaction off the median-line early in the month. From a trading standpoint, the focus remains on a breakout of the 2607-2736 range for near-term directional guidance.” A two-week advance has now rallied more than 4.4% off the December lows with a rebound off the median-line now threatening a stretch towards uptrend resistance.

The focus is on the record high-week close / 2024 high-close at 2736/47- a breach / close above this threshold is needed to mark uptrend resumption towards subsequent resistance objectives at the 2.618% extension of the 2022 range-break at 2804 and the 2900. The next major technical confluence is eyed at 3000/31- a region defined by the 2.272% extension of the 2011 decline and the 1.618% extension of the 2022 advance. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Initial weekly support rests with the median-line and is backed closely by the 61.8% retracement at 2607- a break / weekly close below this threshold would suggest a larger correction is underway within the broader uptrend with initial support objectives seen at the August high at 2531 and 2450/82- a region defined by the April swing high and the 38.2% retracement of the 2024 trading range. We will reserve this threshold as our bullish invalidation level and losses would need to be limited to this slope for the late-2023 uptrend to remain viable.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

Bottom line: Gold has rebounded off uptrend support into the start of the month with the advance now within striking distance of pivotal resistance. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards 2736- losses should be limited the median-line IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a breach above the high-close needed to mark uptrend resumption.

Keep in mind we get the release of key US inflation data next week with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on tap Wednesday. Stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly closes here for guidance. Review my latest Gold Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

Key US Economic Data Releases

 Gold Economic Calendar-XAU USD Key Data Releases-GLD Weekly Event Risk-1-10-2025

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Gold XAU/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Gold Weekly Outlook Michael Boutros
Latest market news
View more news
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Today 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
Yesterday 05:39 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Six-Week Rally Rips into Resistance
Yesterday 05:29 PM
GBP/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 04:50 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Will strong NFP, rising yields trigger stocks sell-off?
Yesterday 03:30 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Gold articles

gold_10
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 05:00 PM
    gold_03
    Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
    By:
    David Song
    January 9, 2025 08:00 PM
      gold_05
      Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 8, 2025 11:57 PM
        gold_05
        Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 8, 2025 02:07 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.