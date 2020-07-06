Hong Kong Exchange Extends Its Upmove On The Improving Market Sentiment

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 6, 2020 3:59 AM
0 views
China flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Hong Kong Exchange (388.HK) jumped 9% last week, while China's Shanghai Composite index soared 6.5%. Overseas investors would use Hong Kong Exchange's stock connection to invest China's market. The northbound capital inflow to buy China's stock accumulated to 160 billion yuan for the week ended July 3, comparing the outflow of 67.9 billion yuan in March.

In the below chart, Shanghai Composite index, as shown on the weekly chart, broke above the long term trend line, indicating that the sentiment of the China market is turning bullish.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Except for the increase of capital inflow for investing Chinese market, Hong Kong's stock exchange is also benefited from the returning of Chinese stocks from the U.S. market. The stock already touched the 2nd resistance level as mentioned.


From a technical point of view, the trend of the stock remains strong as the prices are trading around the record high level on the daily chart.

The RSI is above its overbought level at 70, but has not displayed any reversal signal.

Bullish readers could consider to place the nearest support level at HK$322 (the high of June 24), while resistance levels would be located at HK$375 and HK$405.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities China

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Yesterday 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:26 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:15 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:10 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 12:28 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.