London Fix Sends US Dollar Higher DXY EURUSD USDCAD

November 30, 2020 3:21 PM
9 views
Bank notes of different currencies

Heading into the 11:00am EST London fix, the DXY reversed and moved higher as central banks, pension funds and hedge funds took advantage of the low price to cover short US Dollar positions for month-end.  If price closes the day between 91.75 and 92.00, it will form a beautiful hanging man on a daily timeframe right at support.  However, although a one day reversal candle can indicate a short-term direction change, it does not necessary indicate a new trend. 

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

Should the DXY hold resistance, price will continue with the longer-term trend and move lower. 

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/USD peaked today just 7 pips shy of the September 1st  highs near 1.2011.  Bears sold into the resistance as the US Dollar went bid.  However, bulls are buying near support near 1.1950.  The quick selloff also allowed for the RSI to unwind back into neutral territory.  Watch for more support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the November 23rd lows to today’s highs near 1.1927 and then the 50% retracement near 1.1900.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

USD/CAD can be looked at in much of the same way as EUR/USD.  The bid in the USD into month-end also caused USD/CAD TO rally.  Sellers were sitting near 1.3000 looking to take advantage of the bounce to previous highs and the psychological round number resistance.  The bounce also gave time for the RSI to unwind back into neutral territory.  Watch for resistance back at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of November 13th to today's lows, near 1.3021 and then the 50% retracement level near 1.3050.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

Many of the US Dollar pairs look similar to the EUR/USD and USD/CAD.  Watch for traders to take advantage of the US Dollar bounce to possibly add to positions, while looking for the longer-term move lower to continue.


Related tags: DXY Forex EUR USD

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
September 22, 2023 09:50 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
September 22, 2023 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
September 22, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
September 22, 2023 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
September 22, 2023 01:09 PM
Problems with the Magnificent Seven Stocks
September 22, 2023 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest DXY articles

Gold nuggets
Gold withstands USD strength (but for how long?): Asian Open – 23/08/23
By:
Matt Simpson
August 22, 2023 11:19 PM
    Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 18, 2023 04:16 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 17, 2023 11:22 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        AUD/USD folds as the RBA holds (but DXY hints at support)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 1, 2023 05:37 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.