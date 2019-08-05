Market Brief A Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day on Wall Street

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 5, 2019 6:03 PM
6 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

  • The combination of USD/CNH rising through 7.00 (a move President Trump dubbed “currency manipulation…a major violation”) and news that China’s government has stopped US agricultural purchases led to big risk-off moves across the globe as markets price in the risk of a worsening trade/currency war.
  • FX: The euro and Swiss franc were the strongest major currencies, while the trade-correlated Aussie brought up the rear.
  • EUR/CHF is at 2-year lows, prompting some traders to speculate on the potential for the SNB to intervene in the market and sell the Swiss franc.
  • Beyond China-related developments, traders will also look forward to New Zealand jobs data and the RBA in today’s Asian session trade.
  • Commodities: Gold rallied again today, hitting a six-year high above 1470, while oil dropped 1% despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

 

  • US indices bore the brunt of the selling pressure, losing roughly 3% on the day.
  • Utilities (XLU) were the strongest sector, but still dumped nearly 2%. Technology stocks (XLK) were the weakest, losing over 4% on the day.
  • Stocks on the Move:
    • Apple (AAPL, -6%) and Visa (V, -5%) were the biggest contributors to the Dow’s drop today.
    • Tyson Foods (TSN) gained 5% to buck the weakness in broader markets after reporting strong earnings.
    • Cars.com (CARS) dumped nearly 35% after reporting weak earnings, cutting guidance, and announcing there were no new bidders for the company.
Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
Yesterday 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
Yesterday 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
Yesterday 12:51 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Forex Friday: Risk OFF
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    Research
    Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
      Board of currencies
      Paper trading: advantages and how to
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 23, 2023 05:55 PM
        BoE lifts interest rates to highest since 2008
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 23, 2023 12:35 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.