Market Brief GBP Rallies as Debate Shifts to When Not If There Will Be Another UK Election

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 4, 2019 5:57 PM
0 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
  • FX: The pound was the strongest major currency today as Parliament voted to block a no-deal Brexit for at least three more months and the conversation shifted to when, not if the UK would have an election, with PM Johnson pushing for an earlier election (by mid-October).
  • The Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged and failed to hint at a rate cut in October, driving the loonie higher against most of its major rivals.
  • Commodities: Oil surged more than 4% on the day on tighter US sanctions on Iran while gold ticked higher to retest last month’s 6-year highs.

  • US indices closed roughly 1% higher on the day, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.
  • Communications Services (XLC) were the strongest sector on the day while Utilities (XLU) were the worst performer.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Guidance cuts galore: Starbucks (SBUX) shares fell -1% after cutting forecasts for the year. Tyson Foods (TSN) shed nearly -8% on lowered guidance of its own. JetBlue (JBLU) shed nearly 5% after reducing its revenue outlook.
    • Retailer Michaels (MIK) surged 12% on strong earnings and guidance.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

FTSE 100 analysis: Can Shell shares close the gap with US peers?
Today 03:37 PM
Nasdaq outlook: Stocks edge cautiously higher ahead of the Fed
Today 01:10 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:20 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:55 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Currencies tread water ahead of today's FOMC meeting
Today 05:35 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Soft inflation cements Fed-pause bets
Yesterday 10:54 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Currencies tread water ahead of today's FOMC meeting
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:35 AM
    Research
    DAX, FTSE Analysis: The DAX gets back in its box ahead of ECB meeting
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 12, 2023 04:50 AM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      S&P 500, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 12th June 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 12, 2023 12:45 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 8, 2023 05:56 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.