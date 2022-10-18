NAHB Housing Market Index is bad and could get even worse.

October 18, 2022 9:21 PM
57 views
Graphic of trading data chart

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index for October was 38 vs an expectation of 43 and a September print of 46. This was the tenth straight monthly decline.  With exception to the spring of 2020 when the coronavirus had much of the world on lockdown, this was the lowest reading since August 2012!  Current sales conditions fell to 45 from 54, sales expectations over the next 6 months fell to 35 from 46 and traffic of perspective buyers fell to 25 from 31! The primary reason for the overall drop was due to higher interest rates combined with high housing prices.  For reference, the MBA 30-year Mortgage Rate was 6.81% last week, the highest since June 2006.  Notice in the chart below the similar rate of decent between the mid-2000s and now.  If this number continues to drop at the same pace, it may be foreshadowing a recession.  And why shouldn’t it continue to fall?  If inflation continues to rise, mortgage rates should continue to rise as well.

20221018 NABH october

Source: Trading Economics

However, there is room for a pullback in 10-year yields.  The benchmark yield has been rising in a wedge formation since August 2nd.   Yields are not only approaching the apex of the wedge, but also the highs from October 2008 at 4.085%. If yields break above, the next level of resistance is at the top trendline of the wedge and the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of June 16th to the lows of August 2nd near 4.14%.  Above there, yields can move to the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe and the highs from December 2007 near 4.29%,  The third level of resistance is the November 2007 highs at 4.47%.

202210181 0 year yields daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

However, notice that yields are diverging with the RSI, an indication that yields may be ready to pull back.  If the resistance holds, first support is at the bottom trendline of the wedge near 3.85%.  Below there, yields can fall to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of August 2nd to the highs of October 13th at 3.48%, which is also near horizontal support mid-June. The next support level is the 50% retracement near 3.30%.

20221018 10 year yields daily no RSI

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

In the mid-2000’s, the NAHB Housing Market Index dropped dramatically, similar to what is happening today.  Could this be a foreshadowing of a recession?  With the Fed continuing to raise rates, yields on longer-term bonds should rise as well.  But for right now, 10-year yields are diverging with the RSI and running into resistance.  Perhaps they pull back first.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Yields housing sector

Latest market news

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Employment report cools RBA-hike bets
Today 04:12 AM
USD/JPY analysis: Asia’s slowing trade is a growing problem
Today 01:19 AM
Debt talk optimism buoys S&P 500, regional Banks end losing streak, Gold dips
Yesterday 06:03 PM
Euro analysis: EUR/USD hits a 6-week low, 1.08 in sight?
Yesterday 02:39 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks edge higher on hopes of a debt ceiling deal
Yesterday 01:10 PM
Gold outlook bullish despite short term struggles
Yesterday 11:45 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Employment report cools RBA-hike bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:12 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY analysis: Asia’s slowing trade is a growing problem
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:19 AM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones outlook: Stocks edge higher on hopes of a debt ceiling deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 01:10 PM
        Gold trading
        Gold outlook bullish despite short term struggles
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:45 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.