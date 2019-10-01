RBA Cut Rates To A Fresh Record Low

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 1, 2019 3:37 AM
10 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

RBA Cut Rates To A Fresh Record Low

With futures markets implying an 80% chance of a cut, and around 70% of economists also on board, then it was always going to take more than a simple cut to sink AUD today with any vengeance. Yet looking through their October statement suggests that an easing bias remains, which leaves room for another cut this year. If markets agree, we could see some bearish follow through in due course.


After an initially lacklustre reaction, AUD/USD has now sliced through key support and on track for a bearish outside day. Not helping of course is the stronger USD which has seen DXY hit its highest level since May 2017. From here, bears could target the YTD lows and intraday bears could seek short setups whilst price action remains below prior support around 0.6740. A solid upside break of the bearish channel and / or the current four-hour candle high invalidates the bearish bias.


AUD/JPY remains reluctant to break out of compression, although the current four-hour candle is the most volatile in the entire range. So the fact that’s its bearish and provided a failed break higher could appeal to bears and show there is plenty of supply around 73.30.

Whilst we may have seen the swing high in place, a more cautious approach is to wait for a clear break of support around 72.50 before assuming its next leg lower in underway. Keep an eye on indices too, as we’d want to see these falling lower to confirm a break lower on AUD/JPY.


Related analysis:
AUD Under Pressure Ahead Of Tomorrow's RBA Meeting
It Could Be Make Or Break For The Aussie, With Several Pairs Sitting At Support
AU Unemployment Rises, RBA To Ease Again In October?
RBA Hold Rates, AUD Sticks To Its Lows Ahead Of GDP


Related tags: Forex Central Bank Australia

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 index analysis: NDX continues to coil in a bullish flag
Today 06:29 PM
Indices reflect rate hike concerns, Dollar stronger, Gold holds $2000-mark
Today 05:28 PM
Gold outlook: Metal below $2K as dollar advances
Today 03:47 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q1 earnings?
Today 02:17 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
Today 01:00 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks mixed ahead of a busy week for earnings
Today 12:53 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:00 PM
    Research
    Dollar outlook: DXY rebounds from its YTD low
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:51 AM
      Research
      Commitment of traders report (COT):
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 02:02 AM
        Day trader looking at trading screens
        What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        April 14, 2023 03:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.