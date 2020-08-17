The Bearish Price Action of the USD Is Helping Support Gold

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 17, 2020 7:26 PM
1 views
Forex trading
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Monday. On the U.S. economic data front, Empire Manufacturing declined to 3.7 on month in August (15.0 expected), from 17.2 in July. 

On Tuesday, Housing Starts for July are expected to increase to 1,240K on month, from 1,186K in June.  

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD, GBP and USD. In Europe, no major economic data was released.

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs.

Gold jumped $39.94 (+2.05%) to $1985.06.

VIX index declined 0.7pt (-3.17%) to 21.35.


The USD/JPY dropped 59 pips to 106.00 in Monday's trading session. The currency pair appears to have just broken to the downside of a short-term ascending wedge pattern that began to form on July 31st. The overall trend of the pair remains bearish and will likely continue to fall to 105.30 as long as price action remains below 107.05. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: USD JPY

Latest market news

S&P 500 bears begin to capitulate on debt-ceiling hopes: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:37 AM
Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
May 26, 2023 06:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX surges to a 30% YTD gain – where next?
May 26, 2023 04:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
May 26, 2023 01:00 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise after strong data & on debt ceiling optimism
May 26, 2023 12:53 PM
Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?
May 26, 2023 11:44 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest USD articles

Congress building
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise after strong data & on debt ceiling optimism
By:
Fiona Cincotta
May 26, 2023 12:53 PM
    Japanese Flag
    Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY uptrend intact as bulls eye 138.00
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 16, 2023 05:35 PM
      USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 10, 2023 07:40 AM
        Jobs
        US dollar analysis: When will NFP be bad enough for the Fed to cut?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 4, 2023 02:45 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.