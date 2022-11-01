Two of Singapore’s ‘big three’ banks to report earnings (DBS, OCBC)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 1, 2022 3:42 AM
75 views
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Two of Singapore’s ‘big three’ banks are yet to report this season

 

DBS Group Holding (D05.SI) release their Q3 2022 earnings on Thursday, with a media briefing scheduled for 10:30 SGT (13:30 AEDT) and the analyst briefing is at 11:30 SGT (14:30 AEDT).

 

It will be the second earnings report for one of Singapore’s big three banks’. With United Overseas Bank (UOB) having released earnings last Friday and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) to release earnings this coming Friday.

 

UOB realised a net profit of S$1.4 billion (+34%) in Q3 and, whilst they admit the global economic outlook “remains challenging”, the banks expect to see resilience from ASEAN economies and avoid a recession.

 

20221101moversSTIfx

 

Overall, analysts are bullish on banks and expect both DBS and OCBC to post strong earnings.

 

OCBC are looking to expand their empire in Indonesia according to their CEO Helen Wong. Speaking with Reuters, she said that their capital is good for the bank to enter a decent phase of growth. According to Reuters, 13 analysts have buy recommendations (4 of which are a strong buy), 5 recommend a hold, and one has a sell.

 

According to Reuters, 13 analysts recommend DBS stock for a ‘buy’ (4 of which are a strong buy) with 4 holds and no sell recommendations. The stock currently trades at 34.2 and has a median price target of 39.11 (+14%).

 

20221101sgearnings

 

DBS stock rallies ahead of its earnings report

The stock has been performing well ahead of its earnings reports, thanks to the news that DBS will be the bank to utilise MaxxDigital – a digital asset platform that provides risk and FX solutions for institutions. Whilst Singapore’s regulators continue to clamp down on crypto trading for retailers, Singapore wants to become a digital-asset hub within the financial sector – and this could be the first step of many which help them do just that.

 

DBS rose 3.6% on Friday following the announcement and has extended those gains to around 6% at the time of writing from Friday’s low.

 

DBS Daily Chart:

20221101dbsFX

The daily chart shows that DBS performed a strong breakout (with high volume) from its sideways range after prices found support at the 200-day and 50-day EMA’s. And that suggests it could be part of the bullish trend from the July low. However, there are a couple of warning signs that it may need to retrace a little before continuing higher.

 

A bearish pinbar formed yesterday with low volume, and today’s price action is struggling to take out the hammer high at the time of writing. Resistance is also nearby at 35 and the monthly R1 pivot point, and RSI (2) is overbought - which can indicate a near-term turning point. With that said, the RSI(14) is over 50 and trending higher with prices, which is another reason we suspect any move lower is part of a retracement before prices head for the high around 36.30.

 

Of course, earnings can be full of surprises and we may need to see DBS beat estimates for it to trade directly higher. Otherwise – assuming earnings is not too disappointing – it could help with a desired pullback, where we would seek bullish setups around the monthly pivot / prior breakout range.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas Stocks Banks Singapore earnings

Latest market news

Bulls back in charge, NASDAQ and S&P rally
Today 07:18 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks fall after the Fed’s hawkish pause
Today 01:06 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:30 PM
DAX outlook: Cautious trade ahead of the ECB rate decision
Today 08:23 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Eyes turn to ECB interest rate decision
Today 07:17 AM
EUR/USD holds 1.08 ahead of ECB, USD/JPY hits 7-month high ahead of BOJ
Today 05:18 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
S&P500 outlook: Stocks fall after the Fed’s hawkish pause
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:06 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:30 PM
      German Election campaign Hero mobile
      DAX outlook: Cautious trade ahead of the ECB rate decision
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 08:23 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Eyes turn to ECB interest rate decision
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 07:17 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.