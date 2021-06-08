Two trades to watch EU Stoxx 50 EURUSD

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 8, 2021 4:38 AM
4 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EuroStoxx 50 hovers around all time high 

Euro Stoxx 50 hit a fresh post pandemic high on Monday amid a continuation of Friday’s NFP inspired rally. 

Today trading is more subdued after an indecisive session on Wall Street. 

Shrugged off news of the G7 global corporate tax deal and its potential impact on earnings. 

Improved outlook as lockdown restrictions ease is boosting automobile & banking stocks. 

Eurozone GDP 3rd reading due today however main focus will be on US CPI & ECB on Thursday. 

Where next for Euro Stoxx 50? 

Euro Stoxx 50 trades within an ascending channel dating back to early November. It trades above its 50 & 100 daily ma in an established bullish trend. The MACD is supportive of further upside. 

The index took the key psychological level 4000 in early April and was consolidating between 3950-4050 until the end of May when it started to push higher again. For now, it trades just below the mid point on the ascending channel around 4100. 

Buyers will be looking for a a breakout above 4100. It would take a move below 4000 the psychological level and 50 sma to negate the near term uptrend and a move below 3950 to move below the ascending channel. 

 Learn more about trading indices

Chart analysis shows Two Trades To Watch Eu Stoxx 50. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

EUR/USD trades below 1.22 ahead of German ZEW sentiment data & EZ GDP 

EUR/USD trades mildly lower after two straight sessions of gains amid subdued mood in the market. 

German industrial production unexpectedly declined in April by -1% MoM, down from 2.2% increase in March and worse than the 0.5% rise forecast.  

Eurozone Q1 2021 GDP is expected to confirm -0.6% QoQ and -1.8% YoY. 

German ZEW sentiment data expected to tick higher to 85.3, up from 84.4 

USD trades subdued, holding above 90.00 as investors look ahead to CPI data 

Where next for EUR/USD? 

EUR/USD chart is displaying several bearish signals. Last week the price broke below the ascending trendline dating back to early April. 

The 20 & 50 sma formed a death cross, whereby the 20 sma crossed below the 50 sma in a bearish sign. 

However, EUR/USD continues to trades above the 200 sma on the 4 hour chart which offers support at 1.2135. It would take a move below this level to spur a deeper sell off towards 1.21 low June 4 and 1.2050 low May 13. 

On the upside buyers will be looking for a move back over 1.22 round number yesterday’s high and 1.2255 the June high.  

Learn more about trading forex

Chart analysis shows EUR vs USD. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Eurostoxx 50 Forex Forex EUR

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
Today 02:55 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Tesla, Netflix earnings
Today 12:59 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 19, 2023
Today 11:50 AM
EUR/USD outlook: Short-term weakness ahead of more gains?
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:09 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips rise as UK inflation eases – Top UK stocks
Today 07:06 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Eurostoxx 50 articles

Germany flag
How will German elections impact the Eurostoxx 50? Three scenarios to watch
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
September 15, 2021 09:38 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, Euro Stoxx
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    August 26, 2021 02:34 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      European Open: Delta Weighs on Asian Equities, STOXX 50 Eyes New High
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 6, 2021 12:50 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        [Video] The Dow Jones Looks Bullish At Its Highs (STOXX 50, USD/JPY)
        By:
        Global Author
        July 11, 2021 10:28 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.