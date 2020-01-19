Week Ahead Now that US China Trade Deal is Signed Whats Next

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
January 19, 2020 12:27 PM
8 views
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Aside from the ceremonial signing of “Phase One” of the US-China Trade Deal, this past week was seemingly uneventful.  The US Senate passed the United State- Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and it is currently waiting President Trump’s signature. Things between the US and Iran in the Middle East have calmed down, and stocks have continued their climb to all time highs on the back of better bank earnings.

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting will be held next week in Davos, beginning on Wednesday.  Many world leaders and large companies attend this event, including large oil companies, and it may be good for some potentially market moving soundbites.

With many of the political and geo-political events on the sidelines (for now), the markets next week are likely to begin focusing once again on central banks, macro-economic data and earnings.  

There are three Central Bank meetings next week, which include the Bank of Japan, the Bank of Canada, and the European Central Bank. 

Earnings season kicks into high gear next week, with such notables reporting as HAL, NFLX, TXN, JNJ, and AXP.

In addition, macro-economic data highlights for next week are as follows:

Monday

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day – US Markets closed
  • ECB President Lagarde Speech

Tuesday

  • BOJ Interest Rate Decision and Quarterly Outlook Report
  • UK Employment data (DEC)  Claimant Count expecting +26,000 vs +28,800 last
  • German and EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JAN).  Expectations are for 15 and 6, respectively.

Wednesday

  • Canada Inflation Rate (YoY) (DEC) Expectations are for 2.2% vs 2.2% last
    • (MoM) expectation is for 0% vs -0.1% last
    • BOC Interest Rate Decision and Monetary Policy Report

Thursday

  • Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations (JAN) Expecting 3.7% vs 4% last
  • Australian Employment Change (DEC)  Expecting +16,000 vs +39,900 last
  • ECB Interest Rate Decision, Press Conference, and Strategic Review
  • Crude Oil Inventories

Friday

  • BOJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
  • Worldwide Flash PMIs – In particular, for the US this will be the first piece of manufacturing data since the US-China trade deal was agreed.  Markets participants will look closed to watch for an uptick in US PMIs.
  • ECB President Lagarde Speech
  • Canadian Retail Sales (MoM) (NOV) Expecting 0.4% vs -1.2% last

 Chart to Watch: USD/JPY

Chart demonstrating USD to JPY performance ahead of US-China trade deal. Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.COM

As stocks continue to put in new all-time highs, USD/JPY is moving right along with them.  During the first week of the year, price put in a bullish engulfing candle after a false breakout out of the rising wedge.  Last week, USD/JPY squeezed above strong horizontal resistance and the 200-week moving average near 109.70.  The pair is currently approaching a long term downward sloping trending dating back to mid-2015.  If price breaks above the trendline, it will look to fill the gap from the first week of May 2019 near 110.90/111.00.

 

Related tags: Crude Oil Dollar USD Forex Week ahead Oil

Latest market news

The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 09:32 PM
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
Yesterday 07:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
Yesterday 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
Yesterday 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:30 PM
Margin call in trading: meaning, calculation and examples
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Crude oil outlook: WTI bottom? - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 16, 2023 04:17 PM
    Research
    Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 26, 2023 02:00 PM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude plummets - will OPEC come to rescue?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 15, 2023 05:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/NOK running higher as ECB members remain hawkish
        By:
        Joe Perry CMT
        February 7, 2023 04:03 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.