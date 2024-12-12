Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)

Commodity FX pairs have failed to make much ground from the weaker yen, and with the RBA opening the door to cuts than I suspect the currency bounce on AUD/JPY could provide futile. And that there could be another large drop on the horizon..

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 4:04 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

I outlined a bearish case for AUD/JPY on the 27th November, suggesting prices could at least be headed back towards the August low just above the 90 handle. Or even as low as 83. Momentum has turned lower after a 3-wave rally stalled beneath the 2014 high, putting momentum back in line with the sharp drop from the July high.

 

View previous analysis: 2025 could be one heck of a ride if bearish AUD/JPY clues are correct

 

However, the weekly RSI (2) reached oversold last week, and a base is forming around a weekly VPOC (volume point of control) which points to some bullish mean reversion over the near term. Regardless, I suspect this rally could peter out around 98, but bears also have the 99 handle, monthly pivot point (99.075) and 99.44 lows to consider fading into should any expected bounce be punchier than anticipated. Ultimately, my preference is to seek evidence of a swing high and rejoin the bearish move towards 90.

 

20241212audjpyWkD1

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

Performance against the yen has been mixed

While the yen has been broadly weaker recently, gains against it have not been even.  In order of percentage returns, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, CHF/JPY and USD/JPY have enjoyed the best gains since their respective swing lows. Yet commodity FX have failed to make much ground, with AUD/JPY grinding its way to a 2-day high and NZD/JPY effectively moving sideways. And it took a less-dovish-than-expected 50bp cut from the BOC for CAD/JPY to hit an 8-day high on Wednesday.

 

Considering that US indices are at or near their record highs, I would have expected more of a bounce from commodity FX. And the fact they haven’t leaves the susceptible for further selling should appetite for risk get knocked.

 

20241212yanpairs

 

Still, with the Nikkei considering a breakout (a market that tends to move inversely with its currency) then it could pave the way for further gains on yen crosses over the near term. But given the underperformance of AUD/JPY, I still have my eyes on the bearish prize for much lower prices.

 

USDJPY Q4

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

AUD/JPY technical analysis

For now, AUD/JPY looks like it wants to pop higher on the 4-hour chart. A bullish RSI divergence formed ahead of the swing low, which has been followed by a higher low at the weekly VPOC with a bullish pinbar. The RSI is now confirming the small rally higher without hitting the overbought zone. I am presuming this is an ABC correction against the bearish move, which could see prices reach the 100% projection (98.23) or 138.2% (99.14) near the weekly pivot point (99.06) and weekly R2 pivot (98.96).

 

20241212audjpyH4

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD JPY Yen Japanese yen APAC session Forex
Latest market news
View more news
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
Yesterday 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Yesterday 05:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Yesterday 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Yesterday 10:13 AM
Asian Stocks Dip; Dollar Gains, DAX Hits Record High
Yesterday 09:08 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 06:27 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 05:00 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:06 PM
        channel_02
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 12, 2024 10:49 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.