AUD USD at a critical juncture ahead of key Australian and US releases

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
March 5, 2018 2:15 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The US dollar slid sharply late last week due in part to President Trump’s announcement of impending U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum, sparking fears of global trade wars on the horizon. On Monday, however, the dollar steadied as markets calmed down and rebounded, and better-than-expected non-manufacturing PMI data from the U.S. indicated continued expansion of the critical services sector. Overall, the US dollar remains weak against its major counterparts, but was in the midst of a tentative rebound prior to Trump’s announcement of tariffs late last week.

Against the Australian dollar, the US dollar has shown particular strength since late January. AUD/USD has been biased to the downside in part due to rising expectations of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve, while expectations of monetary policy changes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have remained stagnant. On February 6th, the RBA left interest rates unchanged as widely expected, marking a full year-and-a-half without any rate changes. The central bank is not expected to raise interest rates until either late this year at the earliest, or possibly next year. The RBA’s recurring concerns about a strong Australian dollar is one of the factors precluding a more immediate rate hike.

Tuesday brings a slew of key data releases from Australia, including another RBA policy decision, that could have a significant impact on the Australian dollar and AUD/USD. First up is Australian current account data (expected at -12.3B for Q4 2017), which includes trade balance information, a timely data release given recent concerns over possible trade wars sparked by Trump’s announcement of US tariffs. Also to be released around the same time will be Australian retail sales data for January, expected to have grown by +0.4% month-over-month after December’s disappointing -0.5% decline.

As noted, the RBA also reports its latest monetary policy decision on Tuesday, and the consensus is that it will leave the cash rate on hold at 1.50% and refrain from making any significant policy changes at this time. The central bank is also expected to indicate that rate hikes are unlikely to occur on the near horizon. The RBA, as mentioned, is not expected to raise interest rates until either late this year at the earliest, or possibly next year. If this is indeed the tone of the RBA on Tuesday, the Australian dollar could continue to weaken against the US dollar. If, however, the central bank indicates a more hawkish stance or a potentially sooner rate hike, the Australian dollar could receive a sharp boost.

From a technical perspective, AUD/USD has dropped down to fluctuate around the key 0.7750 support area, which is also around the 62% Fibonacci retracement of the December-January bullish run. With any continued downside momentum amid Tuesday’s Australian releases, as well as Friday’s potentially critical US jobs report, a further support breakdown for AUD/USD could begin pressuring the currency pair towards its next major support target around 0.7500.


Related tags: AUD/USD Australian dollar Fed Forex Interest rates jobs report Non-farm payrolls Reserve Bank of Australia US Dollar NFP Technical Analysis Federal Reserve AUD/USD Fundamental Analysis Forex

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Yesterday 11:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD/USD articles

Market chart
USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
August 3, 2023 11:14 PM
    AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 2, 2023 11:16 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      AUD/USD folds as the RBA holds (but DXY hints at support)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 1, 2023 05:37 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 02:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.