Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA

AUD/USD may attempt to test the yearly low (0.6349) as it extends the decline from the start of the month.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Friday 4:02 PM
aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD may attempt to test the yearly low (0.6349) as it extends the decline from the start of the month, but the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision may curb the depreciation in the exchange rate as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy.

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA

AUD/USD trades to a fresh weekly low (0.6384) following the kneejerk reaction to the 227K rise in US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), and the weakness in the exchange rate may persist as it holds below the levels seen since the US election.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

In turn, a further decline in AUD/USD may continue to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) towards oversold territory, and the oscillator may show the bearish momentum gathering pace should the indicator struggle to hold above 30.

Australia Economic Calendar

Australia Economic Calendar 12062024

Nevertheless, the RBA’s last meeting for 2024 may sway AUD/USD as the central bank is anticipated to keep the cash rate at 4.35%, and more of the same from the central bank may curb the recent weakness in AUD/USD should Governor Michele Bullock and Co. show a greater willingness to further combat inflation.

With that said, AUD/USD may defend the yearly low (0.6349) as the RBA remains reluctant to switch gears, but a dovish forward guidance may produce headwinds for the Australian Dollar as it fuels speculation for lower interest rates.

AUD/USD Price Chart – Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 12062024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD extends the decline from the start of the month after struggling to push back above the 0.6510 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6520 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region, with a breach below the 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) zone bringing the yearly low (0.6349) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around the 2023 low (0.6270), with a break/close below 0.6240 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) opening up 0.6130 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement).
  • At the same time, lack of momentum to close below the 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) zone may keep AUD/USD within the yearly range, but need a close above the 0.6510 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6520 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region to bring the 0.6590 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) zone back on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA

EUR/USD Struggles to Trade Back Above Former Support Zone

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape

USD/CAD Defends Post-US Election Rally to Eye November High

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: AUD/USD RBA Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Middle East Reforms, Chinese Data, and US Inflation
Today 01:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Churn to 6100
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snapback Signals Recovery Potential
Today 03:00 AM
GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Outlook: XAUUSD trends and catalysts ahead of CPI
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
By:
David Song
December 6, 2024 04:02 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 4, 2024 09:46 PM
      aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 3, 2024 07:14 PM
        Downward trend
        AUD/JPY, AUD/USD drop like a tonne of BRICS
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 2, 2024 10:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.