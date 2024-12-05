Gold Price Outlook Mired by Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA

The price of gold may give back the advance from the November low ($2537) as it struggles to trade back above the 50-Day SMA ($2668).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Thursday 8:18 PM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold appears to be stuck in a narrow range as it holds above the weekly low ($2622), but bullion may give back the advance from the November low ($2537) as it struggles to trade back above the 50-Day SMA ($2668).

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA

The range-bound price action in gold may turn out to be temporary as it continues to hold below pre-US election prices, and the precious metal may no longer reflect the bullish trend from earlier this year amid the flattening slope in the moving average.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12052024a

Nevertheless, data prints coming out of the US may sway gold prices as the Federal Reserve pursues a neutral stance, and the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may push the central bank to the sidelines as the update is anticipated to show a 200K rise in November.

In turn, little signs of a looming recession may force the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to keep interest rates on hold in December, and the threat of a policy error may prop up the price of gold as the precious metal offers an alternative to fiat-currencies.

With that said, the price of gold may consolidate over the coming days should if defend the weekly low ($2622), but bullion may struggle to retain the advance from the November low ($2537) amid the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2668).

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 12052024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold may continue to track sideways as it holds within the range bound price action from earlier this week, but a close below the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push the precious metal back towards $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension).
  • Next area of interest comes in around $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension), but a close above the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region brings $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar.
  • A breach above the November high ($2762) raises the scope for a test of the October high ($2790), with a break/close above $2790 (50% Fibonacci extension) opening up $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

EUR/USD Struggles to Trade Back Above Former Support Zone

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape

USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA

USD/CAD Defends Post-US Election Rally to Eye November High

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation
Today 10:00 PM
Gold Outlook: XAUUSD trends and catalysts ahead of CPI
Today 05:00 PM
Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Yesterday 04:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Gold articles

gold_03
Gold Outlook: XAUUSD trends and catalysts ahead of CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Price Outlook Mired by Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA
    By:
    David Song
    December 5, 2024 08:18 PM
      gold_03
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tempers Trump Sell-off
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 4, 2024 09:05 PM
        gold_01
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD faces key test from US data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 4, 2024 01:12 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.