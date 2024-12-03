USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA

USD/CHF may defend the rally following the US election should it track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.8692).

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CHF

USD/CHF appears to be pulling back ahead of the July high (0.9051) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to move away from overbought territory, but the exchange rate may defend the rally following the US election should it track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.8692).

USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA

Keep in mind, the USD/CHF rally from last month pushed the RSI above 70 for the first time since April, and the recent weakness in the exchange rate may turn out to be temporary as the US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) prints at 7.744M in October versus forecasts for a 7.480M reading.

Signs of a resilient labor market may push the Federal Reserve to the sidelines as the economy shows little indications of a looming recession, and the central bank may keep US interest rates on hold at its last meeting for 2024 as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. insist that ‘it would likely be appropriate to move gradually toward a more neutral stance of policy over time.’

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12032024

In turn, waning expectations for a Fed rate-cut in December may keep USD/CHF afloat, and the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may also influence foreign exchange markets as the update is anticipated to show the US economy adding 200K jobs in November.

With that said, USD/CHF may stage further attempts to test the July high (0.9051) should it track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.8692), but the exchange rate may give back the rally following the US election if it fails to hold above the moving average.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USDCHF Daily Chart 12032024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CHF Price on TradingView

  • USD/CHF pares the advance from the start of the week as it struggles to trade back above the 0.8880 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.8910 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone, with a break/close below the 0.8770 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 0.8800 (50% Fibonacci extension) region raising the scope for a move towards 0.8700 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).
  • Next area of interest comes in around the November low (0.8615), but USD/CHF may extend the advance from the start of the month as it holds above the 0.8770 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 0.8800 (50% Fibonacci extension) region.
  • Need a close above the 0.8880 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.8910 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone to bring the November high (0.8958) on the radar, with a break/close above the 0.9030 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.9040 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region opening up the July high (0.9051).

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.