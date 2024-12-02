USD/CAD Defends Post-US Election Rally to Eye November High

USD/CAD may test the November high (1.4178) as it appears to be defending the rally following the US election.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Monday 8:30 PM
100USD_graph
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD may test the November high (1.4178) as it appears to be defending the rally following the US election, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) seems to be diverging with price as the recent advance in the exchange rate failed to push the oscillator into overbought territory.

USD/CAD Defends Post-US Election Rally to Eye November High

Keep in mind, USD/CAD briefly pushed above the May 2020 high (1.4173) as President-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on Canada, and the exchange rate may reestablish the bullish trend from earlier this year as the 50-Day SMA (1.3826) develops a positive slope.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

As a result, a further advance in USD/CAD may push the RSI towards overbought territory, but the oscillator may show the bullish momentum abating should the indicator struggle to push above 70.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12022024

In turn, USD/CAD may consolidate ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, but the update from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) may generate a bullish reaction in the Greenback as the economy is anticipated to add 195K jobs in November following the 12K expansion the month prior.

With that said, USD/CAD may test the November high (1.4178) as signs of a resilient labor market dampen speculation for another Federal Reserve rate-cut, but a weaker-than-expected NFP report may produce headwinds for the Greenback as it puts pressure on the central bank to implement lower interest rates ahead of 2025.

USD/CAD Price Chart – Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 12022024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD seems to be defending the post-US election rally as it holds above the 1.3970 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4000 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone, with a breach above the November high (1.4178) bringing 1.4210 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar.
  • Next region of interest coming in around the April 2020 high (1.4299) but lack of momentum to close above the 1.4040 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.4080 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) area may keep USD/CAD within the November range.
  • Failure to hold above the 1.3970 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4000 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone may push USD/CAD towards 1.3900 (50% Fibonacci extension), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.3810 (161.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.3850 (50% Fibonacci extension), which incorporates the November low (1.3821).

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Gives Back Post-US Election Rally

US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Test of May Low

NZD/USD Rebounds Ahead of 2023 Low with RBNZ Expected to Cut

Gold Price Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since March

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: USD CAD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

AUD/JPY: Metallica, RBA rate pricing, and the battle going on below
Today 03:22 AM
EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Rate differentials matter, politics don’t
Yesterday 10:25 PM
AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
Yesterday 09:46 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tempers Trump Sell-off
Yesterday 09:05 PM
USD/JPY Snaps Bearish Price Series Ahead of US NFP Report
Yesterday 08:20 PM
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Three-Week Support Build at $30
Yesterday 07:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest USD CAD articles

canada_02
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength After Trump Tariff Threat
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 04:03 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    Forex Seasonality – December 2024: Can EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rally?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 2, 2024 04:11 PM
      usdcad_05
      Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Rips on Trump Tariffs
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 26, 2024 02:00 PM
        united_states_02
        Trump tariff threat roils markets: USD surges, CAD, AUD, NZD sink
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 26, 2024 12:42 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.