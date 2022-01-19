Canadian CPI at 30-year highs, USD/CAD bears remain in control

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 19, 2022 4:16 PM
13 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

In an otherwise quiet morning for economic data, Canada released its closely-watched CPI data for December. On a headline basis, prices actually fell -0.1% month-over-month as expected, but you can bet that the evening news will latch onto the fact that today’s reading drove Canada’s annual inflation rate to 4.8%, its highest level since 1991!

USD/CAD traders have taken the as-expected print in stride, focusing instead on the general risk appetite in the market and the fact that the price of crude oil (Canada’s most important export) is trading at its highest level since October 2014.

From a technical perspective, the North American pair has confirmed its Head-and-Shoulders pattern by breaking below the neckline at 1.2620, as my colleague Joe Perry anticipated last week. Using a “measured move” projection of 340 pips (the height of the formation) points to a bearish objective near the previous support levels from June and October in the 1.2290 zone:

FXUSDCAD01192022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

It remains to be seen whether USD/CAD will ultimately extend its decline all the way below 1.2300, but as long as oil prices and economic data remains strong, the path of least resistance in USD/CAD remains to the downside. Speaking of economic data, these are the relevant reports to watch for the rest of this week (all times Eastern US):

Thursday

8:30: US Philly Fed Manufacturing Index

10:00: US Existing Home Sales

11:00: EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday

All day: Annual World Economic Forum Meetings

8:30: CA Retail Sales

 
Related tags: USD USD/CAD CAD Inflation

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
September 29, 2023 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
September 29, 2023 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
September 29, 2023 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
September 29, 2023 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
September 29, 2023 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
September 29, 2023 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest USD articles

Congress building
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
September 29, 2023 12:52 PM
    USA flag
    Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks slip after jobless claims, ahead of Powell
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    September 28, 2023 01:11 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 28, 2023 06:45 AM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks recover as treasury yields ease, Senate deal optimism
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 27, 2023 12:11 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.