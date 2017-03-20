Dollar Frail King But King Nonetheless

The dollar remains the king of FX – a frail one but a king nonetheless. While it may not necessarily surge to new multi-year highs soon, it is unlikely to fall off a cliff either. At the moment though the greenback still remains in a short-term correction mode.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 20, 2017 7:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar fell across the board last week. A so called 'dovish rate hike' from the Fed disappointed those looking for hints of a more aggressive policy tightening cycle. Instead, the FOMC reiterated its previous view that there may be two further rate rises coming up this year and the Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen echoed that view at her press conference. Two rate rises will probably still be more than any other major central bank would, but the point is that those rate increases are at least partially priced in and the dollar may therefore struggle to appreciate further. That's unless of course there's marked improvement in incoming US macro data, particularly wage inflation. But if global data improves at a faster clip than the US, then that may also limit the dollar's upward potential. Ultimately, however, the dollar remains the king of FX – a frail one but a king nonetheless. While it may not necessarily surge to new multi-year highs soon, it is unlikely to fall off a cliff either. At the moment though the greenback still remains in a short-term correction mode.

Therefore and as we had expected at the start of last week ahead of the Fed meeting (details HERE), the dollar may extend its short-term declines further, before it stages a meaningful comeback. While that is our base case scenario, we are always wary of the importance of the 100 level on the Dollar Index, a level which had been strong resistance in the past. So, a bounce of some sort at 100 would not come as a surprise to us either. But we think that the DXY may be in for a slightly deeper correction, before it bounces back. Perhaps, it will dip towards the 200-day moving average and bullish trend line at 98.50/70 area or maybe even a little bit deeper towards the Bullish Gartley pattern around the 97.35-97.60 range, and then start its next up leg.

In any case, a potential break above the short-term corrective trend line or ideally the last swing high at 102.05-102.25 area would signal the end of the downward trend and the resumption of the long-term bullish trend. 

Source: eSignal and FOREX.com

Related tags: Dollar index Dollar Forex DXY Forex

Latest market news

GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Yesterday 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Yesterday 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Yesterday 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Dollar index articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 8, 2024 02:15 PM
    Federal reserve name plaque on building
    No Fed Rate Cut in November: Is it on the Table After Strong US Data?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    October 17, 2024 02:47 PM
      GettyImages-485112085
      US dollar forecast: DXY remains supported ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 9, 2024 12:19 PM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        NFP Preview: Why Any Halfway Decent Jobs Report Could Be Dollar Bullish
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        October 3, 2024 02:53 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.