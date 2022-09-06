ECB interest rate rise: Supersize or jumbo?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 6, 2022 11:25 AM
32 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A 50 or 75 basis points hike?

The ECB raised interest rates by 50 basis points in the July meeting, the first rate hike in 11 years. The big question this month is not if the ECB will hike but whether it be by 50 or 75 basis points?

Expectations that the ECB would hike rates again were already well in place before last week’s data showed that inflation hit a record high and unemployment fell to a record low. Since then, we have heard from several ECB officials who support a front-loading approach to rate hikes to avoid a 1970’s inflation spiral.

There are strong arguments on both sides for a 50 or a 75-basis point hike.

The ECB is playing catch up as far as rate hikes are concerned, and a 75 basis point hike would send a clear message about getting on top of inflation. Furthermore, the window within which aggressive hiking can take place is narrowing as the region tumbles towards recession.

Following Putin’s cut-off of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, gas prices are expected to remain high, meaning that inflation still hasn’t peaked, and Christine Lagarde could be reluctant to say when it will peak. Double-digit inflation in Q4 is looking very likely.

Meanwhile, some ECB policymakers would prefer to hike by 50 basis points and to use this meeting to discuss a larger move in the future meetings – a more orderly approach.

There is also the fear that the larger interest rate hikes will mean a faster decline into a recession and the sooner the bank will need to stop hiking. Could a smaller for longer approach help cushion the hard blow to the eurozone economy?

Concerns over the weak Euro?

In the previous ECB meeting, policymakers highlighted concerns over the euro’s weakness. A move below parity since then will add to those concerns, particularly as a weaker euro brings inflationary pressures.

Where next for the EUR/USD?

EUR/USD found support on the falling trendline support yesterday and has pushed higher, but the outlook remains bearish. The pair trades below its down trending 20 & 50 sma, and the RSI remains below 50 supporting further losses while it remains out of oversold territory.

To stage a recovery, buyers need to rise above 1.0100, last week’s high, to expose 1.0160, the 50 sma.

Meanwhile, sellers could look to test 0.9877, yesterday’s low, to extend the bearish trend towards 0.98.

 

 

 

eurusd609fx2
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR USD Forex ECB Preview

Latest market news

Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets calm, Regional Bank drama continues
Yesterday 04:03 PM
Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD drops sharply as US data slows
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: PPI cools, jobless claims rise & Disney disappoints
Yesterday 01:18 PM
GBP/USD forecast: What does BoE’s rate hike mean for pound?
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:06 PM
EURGBP outlook, USDJPY outlook: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:03 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
Nasdaq 100 forecast: PPI cools, jobless claims rise & Disney disappoints
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:18 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    GBP/USD forecast: What does BoE’s rate hike mean for pound?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:15 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:06 PM
        EURGBP outlook, USDJPY outlook: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 07:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.