EUR USD bulls sets eyes on 1 15 amid receding Fed hike expectations

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
March 31, 2016 8:15 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The EUR/USD is trading higher for the fourth consecutive day as traders continue to dump the US dollar after the Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen pulled a dove out of the Fed's hat earlier this week. Her exceedingly cautious outlook on the US economy has been interpreted as a sign that interest rates will remain at their current low levels for longer than expected. Her views will be put to the test given the sheer number of top-tier US macroeconomic data coming up this week, including the March payrolls numbers and average hourly earnings, a measure of inflation, on Friday. Meanwhile the latest data from the Eurozone shows that the economy is still in deflation and the recovery remains anaemic. That being said, the core CPI measure of inflation actually exceeded expectations. It came in at a solid rate of 1.0% year-over-year for March versus 0.9% expected and 0.8% in February. In contract, the headline CPI figure printed -0.1% year-over-year, although it too improved slightly from the prior month’s -0.2% reading. The rest of this morning’s Eurozone data generally disappointed, with German retail sales falling 0.4% month-over-month in February while the number of unemployed people there was unchanged. This however wasn’t enough to derail the EUR/USD’s rally.

The last time I looked at the EUR/USD was on Tuesday of last week, when the world’s most heavily-traded currency pair was testing a key support level around 1.1200 (see "EUR/USD: Golden Cross Imminent," for more). Then, I was anticipating a rally due to a reoccurring pattern that had emerged since the ECB’s introduction of more QE in early March failed to push the pair below the 1.08 handle. Although the EUR/USD went on to break below the 1.1200 support level, which momentarily raised question marks over the developing bullish trend, the stay below that level was short-lived. Once the bulls reclaimed the 1.12000 handle, they haven’t looked back with the pair now up, as mentioned, for the fourth consecutive day.

There is no doubt that the trend for the EUR/USD is turning bullish. Both the 21-day exponential and the 50-day simple moving averages are now rising, while the 200-day simple moving average has continued to flatten. As expected, the 50-day SMA has now moved above the 200 to form a so-called "Golden Crossover," which is another confirmation of the changing trend.

Today the EUR/USD has broken another resistance level around 1.1330 and was testing the February high at 1.1375 at the time of this writing. A decisive break above this level could pave the way for a rally towards the psychological 1.1500 handle or even the August 2015 high at 1.1710. Meanwhile a potential break back below the 1.1330 support level would be deemed a bearish development. This could happen if this week’s key US data trounce expectations by an extent that a June rate hike would be put back on the table. That being said, the EUR/USD would still need to form a lower low below the 1.12 handle in order to completely change the technical outlook. But as things stand, the path of least resistance is clearly to the upside.

 

Related tags: Fawad Razaqzada EUR/USD Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis Forex

Latest market news

Novo Nordisk Q2 earnings preview: Where next for NVO stock?
Today 07:42 AM
AUD/USD, China A50 higher on China’s deflation (but will CPI keep falling?)
Today 03:11 AM
AUD/USD to defy bearish breakout traders once more? Asian Open
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq and Banks lead sell-off, Dollar strengthens
Yesterday 05:14 PM
Alibaba Q1 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
Yesterday 03:56 PM
EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 03:29 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Fawad Razaqzada articles

Is EUR/GBP about to drop?
By:
Global Author
March 30, 2017 06:48 AM
    GBP/USD: Cable could snap back to reality
    By:
    Global Author
    August 25, 2016 07:22 AM
      Crude turns positive ahead of oil data
      By:
      Global Author
      August 24, 2016 09:52 AM
        DXY: Buck to 100 soon?
        By:
        Global Author
        August 23, 2016 12:56 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.